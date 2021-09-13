AltruBio Continues to Strengthen Management Team With the Appointment of Jesse Hall, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Jesse Hall, M.D., joins AltruBio with over 15 years’ experience in clinical development and medical affairs



Dr. Hall’s drug-development experience will help advance AltruBio’s pipeline of biologic therapies through clinical-testing for treatment of patients with immunological disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Jesse Hall, M.D., to the new role of chief medical officer.

“Dr. Hall’s depth of experience leading clinical development in immunology will help us to advance our novel therapeutic candidates in this disease area and to bring the therapeutics to patients,” said Judy Chou, Chief Executive Officer of AltruBio. “The addition of Dr. Hall is a milestone to further strengthen our leadership team and to complete the corporate turnaround we began almost 18 months ago.”

Dr. Hall added, “I'm thrilled to join AltruBio and contribute to the growth of the company in developing more targeted treatments for immunological diseases. As a physician, I see the need for developing new treatments with fewer side effects for patients with these diseases. My deep passion for drug development and for assessing the best clinical outcomes for patients aligns with the AltruBio’s vision, and I am eager to help strengthen the clinical strategy and guide its drugs candidates towards the next stage of development.”

Prior to joining AltruBio, Dr. Hall served as Executive Vice President and chief medical officer at Sublimity Therapeutics. He was responsible for leading the company’s clinical development efforts across multiple disease indications and provided guidance on the life-cycle management of the Sublimity portfolio and led clinical due diligence on potential in-licensing and collaboration opportunities. Prior to joining Sublimity, Dr. Hall served as an executive medical director of Ardea Biosciences, medical director at Amgen, and associate medical director at Abbott Laboratories, respectively.

Dr. Hall earned his M.D. from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and a B.A. in Ocean Studies with a minor in Economics from University of San Diego.

ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in the San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its lead molecule, neihulizumab (AbGn-168H), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and is currently prioritized for further clinical development in steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The company also has a number of next generation PSGL-1 antibodies at the preclinical stage. Its lead preclinical candidate, leiolizumab (AbGn-268), has demonstrated higher potency than AbGn-168H and is advancing toward IND for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts

AltruBio Inc:

+1-415-655-6603

+886-2-2627-2707

info@altrubio.com

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, PhD

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-627-8387

darren@lifescicomms.com