North American Adaptive Steering Market Report 2021: Steer-by-Wire Systems to Include AFS as a Standard Deployment to Offer More Functionality by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Adaptive Steering Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service deep dives into the various adaptive steering types and provides a comprehensive analysis of the technology.

It analyzes market trends in North America and discusses their impact on the growth and the performance of each type of adaptive steering solution. The study also includes OEM competitive aspects such as technology penetration forecast by OEM and vehicle segment. The base year is 2021, and forecasts are provided through to 2030.

Dubbed as the next big thing in the automotive industry, adaptive steering solutions failed to live up to the hype generated in the early part of this millennium. Launched in 2003, BMW's adaptive steering solution was touted to be a game changer. Subsequent launches by other OEMs, particularly for rear-wheel steering (RWS) and four-wheel adaptive steering (4WAS), did not help the market gain traction.

However, since late 2015/early 2016, adaptive steering solutions have been making a comeback of sorts. OEMs such as Renault and Honda have reentered the market with adaptive RWS. Other manufacturers such as Audi, Cadillac, Porsche, and Ferrari have also started offering some form of adaptive RWS, while Ford has started to roll out adaptive front steering (AFS) in some of its top-selling models across Europe and North America.

As the automotive industry moves toward automated driving, certain segments are expected to witness a drastic shift in demand, deployment, and technology development. One such segment is steering. Adaptive steering, which has gained traction among premium-end vehicles, primarily, is expected to be affected by such developments.

Although the short-term focus is on semi-automated vehicles, this offers a window of opportunity for steering technologies, especially for AFS, which will have to compete with developments in other technologies such as steer-by-wire.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Adaptive Steering Market

Types of Adaptive Steering

Adaptive Steering Market Analysis

OEM Analysis

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Strategic Imperative on the Adaptive Steering Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Adaptive Steering Market Overview

Key OEM Competitors for the Adaptive Steering Market

Market Segmentation

Key Market Metrics

4. Technology Overview

AFS Schematic

AFS Types

Adaptive RWS Schematic

RWS Types

Adaptive AWS Schematic

5. Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions - Adaptive Steering Market

Market Analysis - North America Technology Penetration

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Adaptive Steering Market

Revenue Forecast by Type - Adaptive Steering Market

Market Analysis - Technology Penetration by Type

Market Analysis - Market Share by OEM Group

Market Analysis - Market Share by Vehicle Segment

Market Analysis - Market Share by OEM Type

6. OEN Analysis

Competitive Environment - Adaptive Steering Market

Competitive Environment - Overview

OEM Group in Focus - Volkswagen Group

OEM Group in Focus - Ford Group

OEM Group in Focus - BMW Group

OEM Group in Focus - Honda Group

OEM Group in Focus - Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Adaptive Steering for Improved Maneuverability, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Steer-by-Wire Systems to Include AFS as a Standard Deployment to Offer More Functionality, 2030

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Deployment as a Factor of Development Cost to Increase Penetration, 2030

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Volkswagen Group

Ford Group

BMW Group

Honda Group

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance

Audi

Cadillac

Porsche

Ferrari

