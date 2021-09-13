Worldwide Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Industry to 2026 - Rising Animal Health Expenditure and Pet Health Insurance Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report by Product Type, by Animal Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 523.84 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 565.38 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.26% to reach USD 843.80 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market was studied across Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, and Respiratory Monitoring Devices.

Based on End-user, the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market was studied across Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, and Veterinary Research Centers.

Based on Animal Type, the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market was studied across Aquatic Animals, Exotic Animals, Large Companion Animals, Small Companion Animals, Wild Animals, and Zoo Animals.

Based on Region, the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, including 3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Bionet America, Carestream Health, Covetrus, Inc., Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., DRE Veterinary, EstateS.p.A., GE Healthcare, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Hallowell EMC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IMV Technologies, Jorgensen Laboratories, Inc, Medtronic PLC, Midmark Corporation, MinXray Inc, MinXray, Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Smiths Group PLC, SonoScape Medical Corporation, and Vetland Medical Sales and Services LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals

5.1.1.2. Rising demand for treatment and medications for pets

5.1.1.3. Increase in R&D expenditure for veterinary healthcare

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Expensive veterinary patient monitoring equipment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising animal health expenditure and pet health insurance

5.1.3.2. Technological advancements and improvements to provide affordability and accessibility towards animal's health

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Low awareness about animal health in emerging markets

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cardiac Monitoring Devices

6.3. Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices

6.4. Neuromonitoring Devices

6.5. Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

6.6. Respiratory Monitoring Devices



7. Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Veterinary Clinics

7.3. Veterinary Hospitals

7.4. Veterinary Research Centers



8. Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, by Animal Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aquatic Animals

8.3. Exotic Animals

8.4. Large Companion Animals

8.5. Small Companion Animals

8.6. Wild Animals

8.7. Zoo Animals



9. Americas Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3M Company

13.2. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

13.3. B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

13.4. Bionet America

13.5. Carestream Health

13.6. Covetrus, Inc.

13.7. Diagnostic Imaging Systems

13.8. Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

13.9. DRE Veterinary

13.10. EstateS.p.A.

13.11. GE Healthcare

13.12. Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

13.13. Hallowell EMC

13.14. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

13.15. IMV Technologies

13.16. Jorgensen Laboratories, Inc

13.17. Medtronic PLC

13.18. Midmark Corporation

13.19. MinXray Inc

13.20. MinXray, Inc.

13.21. Nonin Medical, Inc.

13.22. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

13.23. Smiths Group PLC

13.24. SonoScape Medical Corporation

13.25. Vetland Medical Sales and Services LLC



14. Appendix



