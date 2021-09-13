Pandora Capital Markets Day 14 September: A new chapter of growth

Tomorrow, 14 September 2021, Pandora will host its online Capital Markets Day, starting at 13.00 CEST. The event will run for approximately four hours.

The Executive Leadership Team will present how Pandora will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth, building on the vast untapped opportunities within the company’s existing business.

Presentation materials will be available on the website below from approximately 09.00 CEST on 14 September.

Live stream

A link to the live streaming of the event can be accessed via Pandora’s website: https://pandoragroup.com/investor/capital-markets-day-2021

Q&A session

It will be possible to ask questions at the end of the event. If you wish to ask a question, please dial in using one of the below phone numbers. The Q&A session will begin at approximately 15.45 CEST, and the lines will open 30 minutes prior. Please note that these phone numbers are only to be used for asking questions at the end of the event.

DK: +45 35 44 55 77

SE: +46 85 66 42 651

UK: +44 33 33 000 804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN code for all countries: 895 88 016#

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.



Contact

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

John Bäckman

VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury

+45 5356 6909

jobck@pandora.net





Kristoffer Aas Malmgren

Investor Relations Director

+45 3050 1174

kram@pandora.net Corporate Communications

Johan Melchior

Director External Relations

+45 4060 1415

jome@pandora.net

