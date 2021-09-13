The Investment Center, Inc. Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, is celebrating its 35th anniversary in business. Since its founding in 1986, the company’s intent has always been to provide outstanding service and unlimited resources to its financial advisors.



CEO Ralph DeVito stated:

“I am proud of the history that we’ve built at The Investment Center. Our talented, passionate team has allowed us to continue to consistently deliver quality solutions that meet the demands of our financial professionals. We’ve built a strong culture at the firm focused on service. The longevity of our staff and financial advisors is a testament to that success. We are humbled to have seen so much success for 35 years and are looking forward to many more celebratory anniversaries in the future.”

The firm has been deliberate in its approach to growth by being selective with any new recruits. This plan has allowed the firm to maintain a “small firm” feel for its financial professionals. With a dedication to service, growing strategically ensures the firm continues to provide exceptional service to support its growing advisor base. As a private and independent broker-dealer, the firm is entrepreneurial by nature. That focus has helped drive success as The Investment Center continues to provide products, services, and solutions that suit the changing needs of the industry.

Focusing on the past five years, the firm AUM has grown over 65% and revenues have grown 42%. In line with the trends of the industry, 43% of firm revenues are from fee-based business, up from 34% in 2016. The firm has already seen a strong first half to 2021 with more than $500 million in new advisor AUM with a healthy pipeline of recruits. Through major market events including the 87 Market crash, 9/11, the 2008 Financial Crisis, and most recently the 2020 economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, The Investment Center continued to weather the downturns and saw growth.

In addition to the firm anniversary, The Investment Center would like to recognize Chief Operating Officer, Mike Bruno for 30 years of service. Mike is an example of an employee who goes above and beyond for the firm and its employees. He is an integral part of the success of The Investment Center. Chief Compliance Officer, Doug Wright, is celebrating 20 years with The Investment Center. Doug is very active on many FINRA committees and keeps the firm and its representatives abreast of any regulations or trends he is seeing from the committees. Mike and Doug work together with Ralph, Chief Information Security Officer, Rob Fernandes, and Chief Marketing Officer, Marc Lefurge, to set the strategic direction of the firm.

Mr. DeVito continued:

“Our people make this company a truly amazing place to work. I want to thank Mike and Doug for their many years of service at The Investment Center. I look forward to many more successful years and am excited for the future.”

