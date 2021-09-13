Grayscale Investments® and iCapital Network® Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital Currency Investing

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, and iCapital Network1, the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced a partnership to offer iCapital Network’s more than 6,700 network advisors serving high-net-worth clients with access to digital currencies through a Grayscale diversified market-cap weighted investment strategy.

This partnership brings together iCapital’s trusted education, technology and investment administration capabilities and Grayscale’s digital currency expertise and leadership. iCapital’s advisors and clients will now have seamless access to Grayscale’s leading digital currency investment strategies.

“Advisors and their clients have expressed increasing appetite for uncorrelated return potential in their portfolios, and digital currencies are at the center of the conversation right now,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. “We are delighted to partner with Grayscale, a recognized leader in digital currency investing with the experience to help investors navigate this dynamic asset class.”

According to a Grayscale Investments and InvestmentNews Financial Advisor survey, 61% of advisors had been approached for information about cryptocurrencies by clients, and 79% planned to increase recommendations of cryptocurrency investments in the next year if their firm recommends them.

Founded in 2013, Grayscale is the largest asset manager in the digital currency space with $43 billion in AUM and fifteen digital currency investment strategies, including six SEC-reporting investment products. Grayscale’s regulated products enable a broad set of investors to access digital assets in their investment portfolios alongside traditional investment options including stocks, bonds, and ETFs.

“The digital currency landscape is complex and ever-evolving, which can make it difficult for advisors and their clients to determine the most appropriate methods to access the asset class,” said Hugh Ross, Chief Operating Officer of Grayscale. “We are thrilled to collaborate with iCapital to provide access to an institutional-quality, digital currency investment strategy that is differentiated by its transparency as an SEC reporting company. In a world with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and negative real interest rates, the wealth management industry is recognizing the diversification benefits and inflation hedge potential that digital currencies can offer in an investment portfolio.”

About Grayscale Investments®

Founded in 2013, Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with $43B in assets under management as of September 9, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.

About iCapital Network

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital Network is the leading global financial technology company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s technology to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship’ platform offers financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital’s research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm’s extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020. As of July 31, 2021, iCapital services more than $80 billion in global client assets across more than 780 funds. Employing more than 480 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon, and Hong Kong.

For additional information, please visit iCapital Network’s website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

See disclosures here.