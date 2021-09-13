Autism Science Foundation Is Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Donations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, today announced it is now accepting cryptocurrency donations via Every.org. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Dai and Bitcoin Cash are all accepted.

“We are thrilled to expand our fundraising mechanisms to now include cryptocurrency, which allows both individuals and corporations yet another way to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people with autism,” said Alison Singer, Co-Founder and President of ASF. “The crypto community, through their generous backing of our upcoming Wall Street Rides FAR fundraiser, has been hugely supportive of our mission, and we’re delighted to offer them an additional way to donate.”

Many leading crypto firms – including FTX, Gemini, BlockFi, CrossTower, Paxos, Talos and Fireblocks – have signed on to sponsor Wall Street Rides FAR (WSRF), the annual charity cycling and walking event co-founded seven years ago by Bryan and Melissa Moo Harkins that has raised more than $2 million for ASF to date. This year’s Ride will be held on October 2nd and once again is attracting a who’s who of Wall Street firms.

“With the crypto trading community further intersecting with the traditional financial world, we hoped that we’d see even more participation by crypto firms this year. But we’ve been absolutely blown away by their involvement, both in terms of ridership and sponsorship commitment,” said Brad Vopni, Head of Digital Assets for trading firm Hudson River Trading and a WSRF board member. “I know I speak for the entire board when I say that we’re thrilled to see ASF further innovate in this manner and make it even easier for this group to contribute to this extremely worthy cause.”

“Too many of us have been impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or know someone who has,” said Sina Nader, Chief Operating Officer at cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US, which is a 2021 WSRF Diamond Sponsor. “We’re very proud to support ASF’s mission to advance innovative autism science that can lead to real breakthroughs and are pleased to see them add this important new donation mechanism that will make it even easier for this generous community of ours to give.”

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.