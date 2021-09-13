Gex Management Inc’s Subsidiary announces the launch of its first clients DeFi Platform, GoatX on Sept. 14th 2021 Launches Company into the Multi-Billion Dollar DeFi Industry

Dallas, TX., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management (OTC:Pink:GXXM)’s subsidiary Gex Data Labs Inc. (GDL) announces the GoatX DeFi Platform will begin operating on September 14th, 2021. GXXM is a significant shareholder of GDL. GoatX is a tool that provides a necessary bridge for institutional and serious investors wanting to invest and trade cryptocurrency products using Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms. In addition to cryptocurrency tokens, these DeFi platforms include liquidity pools, yield farms, index funds, and derivatives providing enormous yields. The GoatX platform allows investors to track cryptocurrency transactions and balances across different centralized exchanges and DeFi platforms. The platform allows users to maintain their entire portfolio in a single location regardless of whether they purchased their cryptocurrency on centralized exchanges or DeFi platforms. Another revolutionary feature of the platform is how it allows investors to determine individual trade profitability of past, current, and future trades on any DeFi Platform. This is especially important for US investors who must keep accurate records to be tax compliant. Determining profitability is especially difficult for investors using DeFi platforms because trades are made by swapping existing tokens from their portfolio to obtain new ones with no regard to the original price paid for the token being swapped (sold).



GDL has proprietary technologies enabling it to rapidly analyze market trends and new tokens entering the DeFi marketplace. Several companies have raised significant funds to establish such a capability. GDL’s crown jewel is its capability to gather massive amounts of market data across blockchains and structure it for rapid analysis. GDL is experiencing significant demand for these capabilities.

GXXM has a business agreement to market these DeFi tools and is in the process of creating Business Intelligence (BI) toolsets that expand the capability of GDL products. GXXM has created analytic models to analyze GDL’s datasets for its own use in staking DeFi protocol tokens on various DeFi exchanges. Mr. Joseph Frontiere, CEO of GXXM said “Gex Management invests for its own account and will manage ETF’s through a BVI subsidiary being established and market our proprietary algorithms to hedge funds and family offices. We believe that the GoatX launch will increase the market value of our subsidiary GDL providing GXXM with significant revenue. GoatX, GDL datasets, and GXXM business intelligence tools will enable hedge funds, institutional investors, and professional traders to profit from the explosive growth of DeFi. This should have a significant positive impact on our market capitalization.”

