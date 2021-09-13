NaturalShrimp Announces Initial Validation Study Results of Hyper-Antioxidant Technology for Freshwater Salmon

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced initial trial results of its short-term validation study at the Marineholmen RASLab, in Bergen Norway, to evaluate the effects of hyper-antioxidant technologies on oxidation and fish health in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS).

The technologies being tested create antioxidant environments that reduce the redox reaction in fish gills and counteract fish susceptibility to the harmful effects of ammonia. NaturalShrimp funded the RASLab research through its market development partnership with Hydrenesis, Inc., which was the exclusive commercialization agent for the technologies in the aquaculture market. In August 2021, NaturalShrimp acquired the aquaculture assets of Hydrenesis Aquaculture.

The focus of the study is specifically on freshwater salmon production and, if proven as effective as the pre-study data has indicated, the technologies could enable NaturalShrimp to enter markets including salmon, barramundi, and other freshwater fish.

“An initial trial was performed with RASLab (Norway) to investigate the effects of negative ORP environment on Atlantic salmon smolt,” said Christine Huynh, DVM aquatic species consultant for Natural Shrimp. “Fish grown in Hydrogas had significantly improved welfare scores, fewer inflammatory gill lesions and reduced early maturation. These early results are promising, and our intention is to explore the production, health and welfare effects further. The technology could potentially enhance the welfare and condition of Atlantic salmon in RAS.”

Marineholmen RASLab’s CEO, Mark Powell, commented, “It appeared from the studies we conducted at RASLab that the injection of Hydrogas had no negative impact on water quality in RAS or on Atlantic salmon performance in fresh or brackish saltwater. Moreover, welfare indicators showed that there was a marked improvement in the external fish welfare characteristics and appearance of gill health of fish exposed to Hydrogas compared with control fish. We are looking forward to further exploring the beneficial effects in follow-up work with Natural Aquatic Systems.”

David Antelo, CEO of Hydrenesis, added, “This trial represents an important step toward introducing HydroGas technology into the salmon industry. These initial results indicate potential applications not only for salmon, but also additional species of fin fish. Natural Aquatic Systems and Hydrenesis are focused on expanding these early findings to demonstrate higher welfare scores and increased growth rates. Validation in these key metrics would open immediate paths to licensing EC and Hydrogas technologies on a global scale.”

Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of NaturalShrimp, concluded, “We continue to witness the positive effects of using the HydroGas technology for a variety of aquaculture applications. The positive result from this trial further substantiates our previous observations. We expect that the HydroGas technology, along with our patented Electrocoagulation (EC) technology, will provide solutions to many problems that have existed within the aquaculture communities.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SHMP@mzgroup.us