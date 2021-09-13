Unrivaled Brands Partners with Amuse for Direct-to-Consumer Delivery of Korova Across California

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today announced that the company has partnered with Amuse, a California-based cannabis ecommerce delivery service to serve more than 400 zip codes directly with Korova, the West Coast’s leading high potency cannabis brand.



The partnership includes the launch of an exclusive CBN & THC Sleep tincture, the first multi-cannabinoid tincture in Korova’s Black Bottle lineup. Korova’s Black Bottle is a 2oz 1000mg, nano-emulsified, rapid-onset tincture offered in distinct fruit flavors.

To coincide with the launch, Korova’s new site on the Amuse platform has been designed to match the brand’s distinct look for the Korova ecommerce experience, which includes shopping for flower, extract and edible products. “Amuse brings high-technology cannabis delivery to a market that’s eager for modern delivery options. We worked with Amuse to create a presence and product mix that we feel represent the Korova brand perfectly, and we’re excited to offer Korova’s fans across CA increased access to our products through our delivery partnerships with Amuse,” stated Oren Schauble, Unrivaled’s President.

Korova has been a high potency leader in California for legal cannabis for over 10 years, starting in the edibles market with the Korova 1000mg Black Bar, and then expanding into flower, extracts and other products in hundreds of shops across California. The Korova brand and products are also prominent in Oregon and are licensed in Arizona and Oklahoma.

The store is now open for orders at korova.amuse.com

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com.

About Amuse

Founded in summer 2020 in Los Angeles, Amuse is a cannabis delivery company providing premium service and high-quality products safely and conveniently. Amuse offers over 500 products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, gummies, chocolates, joints, pens, and topicals from the most coveted brands in California. The company’s objective is to make purchasing and delivering cannabis feel as good as consuming it. The company currently services Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose with additional expansion plans across California slated for Q4 2021.

For more information, please visit amuse.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Unrivaled undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as additional risks and uncertainties we face, are identified and more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Unrivaled’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Unrivaled as of the date of this release. Unrivaled undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

Jassad@terratchcorp.com

678-570-6791

For media inquiries:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

303-482-6405