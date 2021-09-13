Quisitive Files Amended and Restated Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, announces that it has filed an amended and restated final base shelf prospectus (the “Amended Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada; which amended and restated the final base shelf prospectus filed by the Company on June 12, 2020 (the “Original Prospectus”) with such securities regulatory authorities.

As at the date hereof, the Company has issued an aggregate of approximately $73,615,000 of Securities (as defined below) under the Original Prospectus and therefore, prior to the filing of the Amended Prospectus, had an aggregate of approximately $26,385,000 of Securities unallocated under the Original Prospectus. The Amended Prospectus will permit the Company to offer, from time to time, up to $500,000,000 of Securities, in the aggregate, of which approximately $473,615,000 is unallocated as of the date hereof, until July 12, 2022, being the date that the Amended Prospectus remains effective (the “Effective Period”).

The Amended Prospectus will enable the Company to make offerings of up to $500,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units of the Company (collectively, the “Securities”) or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement during the Effective Period. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Amended Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds from the sale of any Securities will be used for purposes as set out in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Amended Prospectus is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2325, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, via email at investor@quisitive.com.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Company Contact

Tami Anders, Chief of Staff

tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities, consolidation strategy and future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, statements with respect to the Amended Prospectus, any shelf prospectus supplements, the proposed use of proceeds from any offering using the Amended Prospectus, and any related shelf prospectus filings.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: changes in technology, customer markets and demand for the Company’s services; the efficacy of the Company’s software and product offering; sales and margin risk; acquisition and integration risks; dependence on economic and market conditions including, but not limited to, access to equity or debt capital on favorable terms if required; changes in market dynamics including business relationships and competition; information system risks; risks associated with the introduction of new products; product design risk; risks related to the Company being a holding company; environmental risks; customer and vendor risks; credit risks; tax and insurance related risks; risks of legislative changes; risks relating to remote operations; key executive risk; risk of litigation risks; risks related to contracts with third party service providers; risks related to the enforceability of contracts; risks related to general economic, market and business conditions, including, but not limited to, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the limited operating history of the Company; reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; risks relating to financing activities including leverage; risks relating to the management of growth; increased costs associated with the Company becoming a publicly traded company; increasing competition in the industry; risks relating to energy costs; reliance on key inputs, suppliers and skilled labour; cyber-security risks; risks related to quantifying the Company’s target market; risks related to industry growth and consolidation; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; conflicts of interest; risks related to the cost structures of certain projects; risks relating to certain remedies being limited and the difficulty of enforcement of judgments and effect service outside of Canada; risks related to future dispositions; sales by existing shareholders; the limited market for securities of the Company; price volatility of the common shares of the Company; no guarantee regarding use of available funds; currency fluctuations; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the company's annual information form dated August 20, 2021 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.