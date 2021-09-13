Insights on the Anti-Tumor Drugs Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Amgen, Astellas Pharma and Bayer Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Tumor Drugs Market Research Report by Indications, by Drug Class, by End User, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channels, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 24.89 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 27.80 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.05% to reach USD 49.27 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Anti-Tumor Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Indications, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, and Prostate Cancer.

Based on Drug, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Antitumor Antibiotic., Mitotic Inhibitors, and Topoisomerase Inhibitors.

Based on Drug Class, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across . Hormonal Therapy, Cytotoxics, and Targeted Therapy. The Targeted Therapy is further studied across Monoclonal Antibodies and Small Molecule Inhibitors.

Based on End User, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across Clinics, Hospitals, and Specialty Centers.

Based on Route of Administration, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across Intra-muscular, Intraperitoneal, Intravenous, Intraventricular / Intrathecal, Intravesicular, Oral, Subcutaneous, and Topical.

Based on Distribution Channels, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Anti-Tumor Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, including Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Anti-Tumor Drugs Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe with the surge in the geriatric population

5.1.1.2. Growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment for the cancer

5.1.1.3. Increase in expenditures on healthcare by government

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Unfavorable outcomes associated with the use of cancer drugs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise in the number of pipelined drugs and upsurge in demand for personalized medicines for the tumor treatment

5.1.3.2. Emerging market growth potential in developing nations such as Asian and African economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of anti-cancer drugs and low survival rate

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, by Indications

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Breast Cancer

6.3. Leukemia

6.4. Lung Cancer

6.5. Melanoma

6.6. Prostate Cancer



7. Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, by Drug

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Alkylating Agents

7.3. Antimetabolites

7.4. Antitumor Antibiotic.

7.5. Mitotic Inhibitors

7.6. Topoisomerase Inhibitors



8. Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, by Drug Class

8.1. Introduction

8.2. . Hormonal Therapy

8.3. Cytotoxics

8.4. Targeted Therapy

8.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

8.4.2. Small Molecule Inhibitors



9. Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinics

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Specialty Centers



10. Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Intra-muscular

10.3. Intraperitoneal

10.4. Intravenous

10.5. Intraventricular / Intrathecal

10.6. Intravesicular

10.7. Oral

10.8. Subcutaneous

10.9. Topical



11. Anti-Tumor Drugs Market, by Distribution Channels

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Hospital Pharmacies

11.3. Retail Pharmacies



12. Americas Anti-Tumor Drugs Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Anti-Tumor Drugs Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Tumor Drugs Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Amgen Inc.

16.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.

16.3. AstraZeneca plc

16.4. Bayer AG

16.5. Biogen Inc.

16.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb

16.7. Celgene Corporation

16.8. Eisai Co., Ltd.

16.9. Eli Lilly and Company

16.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

16.11. Johnson & Johnson

16.12. Merck & Co., Inc.

16.13. Novartis International AG

16.14. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

16.15. Pfizer Inc.

16.16. Sanofi S.A.

16.17. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

16.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



17. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg5mx3