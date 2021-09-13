Willow Biosciences Inc. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum September 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX: WLLW, OTCQX: CANSF), based in Vancouver, Canada and is a leading biotechnology company that manufactures ultra-pure, sustainably produced cannabinoids via yeast-based biosynthesis, today announced that Trevor Peters, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on September 16th.



DATE: Thursday, September 16th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

Recent Company Highlights

Recently commercialized first cannabinoid, cannabigerol (CBG)

Signed first multi-year sales agreement in June 2021

Recently added cannabinol (CBN) to growing portfolio of cannabinoids for development

Have $40.7mm of cash on hand and no debt

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a leading biotechnology company based in that develops and produces high-purity, plant derived ingredients for the consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. Willow's biotechnology platform allows creation of a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that benefits both B2B and B2C customers. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products for both the consumer and pharmaceutical industries.

