Filament Health to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum September 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filament Health (NEO:FH), an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, today announced that Benjamin Lightburn, CEO and Co-Founder, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on September 16th.



DATE: Thursday, September 16th

TIME: 11:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mKt7tj

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Benjamin questions about Filament’s recent period highlights, which included several industry “firsts,” as well as the company’s upcoming plans, in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com .

Recent Filament Health Company Highlights

Became the first public company to be issued a patent for extraction of natural psilocybin; filed 20th patent application including three international PCT applications

Received Health Canada Dealer’s License amendment to allow the possession, production, and delivery of all controlled natural psychedelic substances

Successfully completed industry-first export of natural GMP psychedelics to the United States

Announced approval to trade on OTC Pink Market plus plans to commence trading on OTCQB

About Filament Health

Filament Health is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world’s mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house GMP facility, and Health Canada Dealer’s License for all natural psychedelics. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on Canada’s NEO Exchange (NEO:FH).

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.