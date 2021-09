TULSA, OK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced their subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., received an initial contract for their recently acquired medical logistics and data storage software, which has been added to the ioSoft LinkUP platform.



IOSoft management stated the recently acquired software is a synergistic complement their suite of services and is incorporated into the ioSoft LinkUP software platform. The software offers expediting & delivery of products and services to the healthcare community. IOSoft feels this platform with their ongoing enhancement, will continue to expand niche services to the medical provider and small business entities focused in the healthcare sector. This unique software can offer critical solutions within HIPAA regulations in logistics, communications, and provision of records data that are particularly needed by the small business medical services provider. This additional software can readily fit within the IOSoft national business development efforts to offer cost saving and expedited solutions to the healthcare community.

ioSoft LinkUP© is the ultimate communication interface that enables the plan participant to access their ID card, update enrollment and access their claim information 24/7 using their iPhone or Android. The Plan Administrator has 24/7 access through their tablet or laptop to review and approve enrollment or access the system data base as needed.

The now expanded ioSoft LinkUP platform is part of ioSoft Suites where expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems.

IOSoft offers an integrated system pricing and payment of claims that enhances productivity, efficiency, and costs. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as total claims and payment management system.

About IOSoft Inc.

IOSoft since 2006 has provided proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and leading-edge claim services, and software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as, major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

