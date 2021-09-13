II-VI Incorporated Joins SmartTunable Multi-Source Agreement Group for Wavelength-Tunable Transceivers as a Founding Member

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced that it joined, as a founding member, the SmartTunable Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group, or “STM Group,” for wavelength-tunable transceivers.



The STM Group brings together market leaders of full C-band wavelength-tunable transceivers to enable interoperable self-tuning optics (STO).



“The algorithms developed by the SmartTunable MSA will improve OpEx and CapEx for our end users by simplifying the deployment of their systems, reducing technician time in the field, and eliminating the need for tuning equipment,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Sr. Vice President, Transceivers Business Unit. “Our customers will greatly appreciate the efficiency and streamlined operations achieved through this standardization effort, as they ramp-up DWDM system deployments to support high speed wireline and 5G wireless broadband services.”

More information on the SmartTunable MSA can be found on the group’s website: www.smarttunable-msa.org.

