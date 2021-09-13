Aptean to Sponsor Awards Celebrating Women in STEAM

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has signed on as a gold sponsor of the 22nd Women of the Year in STEAM Awards hosted by Women in Technology (WIT). The event will be held on October 16, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.



WIT’s Women of the Year in STEAM Awards celebrate female visionaries, leaders and groundbreakers in technology roles and businesses who make a difference in their communities. Award winners will be announced at the awards gala, in categories such as Woman of the Year in Technology, Woman of the Year in Engineering and Woman of the Year in STEAM Education, among others.

Aptean’s leadership level of support for the event reflects its belief in the power of diversity in the workplace and in the importance of gender equality. This year’s sponsorship is part of an ongoing company commitment to the inclusion and championship of women in technology. This sponsorship is one of a number of ways in which Aptean has demonstrated its support of WIT over the past several years.

“Aptean is honored to become a gold sponsor of this year’s awards gala hosted by Women in Technology. This is an organization whose mission to empower and educate women and girls about opportunities in STEAM is building the next generation of female leaders in technology,” said Jenny Peng, Chief Technology Officer at Aptean. “We are proud to support this effort and are looking forward to a wonderful event.”

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 18,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 3,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

