ALTR Introduces Free Data Control and Protection Product

Unlimited analytics and intelligence on data usage deliver insights with no code, enabling users to start controlling and protecting cloud data in minutes

News Highlights:

New ALTR Data Usage Analytics heatmap enables users to visualize cloud data usage and identify abnormal consumption patterns so they can implement proper governance policy in real-time and mitigate the risk of security threats

Introduced the ALTR Free Plan, the first and only product of its kind, delivering companies unlimited consumption analytics and full-featured data control and protection for free

ALTR Free plan in Snowflake’s Partner Connect portal enables Snowflake customers to sign up and start classifying, visualizing usage, controlling and protecting their cloud data in minutes with just a few clicks



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTR, the leading provider of data control and protection software for enterprises, today announced new updates to its platform to make it more accessible than ever. Updates include new automated data usage visualizations, the launch of a free plan with unlimited consumption intelligence and full-featured data governance and easy access to ALTR’s platform through integration into Snowflake’s Partner Connect portal. ALTR’s solutions provide a modern approach to traditional data governance with cloud-native, no-code data control and protection.

ALTR introduced an updated Data Usage Analytics function to its platform through a new and unique Usage Analytics heatmap, delivering insights on how data is being accessed so companies can more easily enforce governance and prevent security events. With the new heatmap, users can connect their Snowflake instance, and ALTR will automatically map data access and usage information, enabling users to start visualizing their top data users, their roles and the data being accessed. It empowers users to set standards for normal data patterns, enforce policy and investigate anomalies in real time.

Additionally, ALTR has rolled out its ALTR Free Plan—the first and only free, full product offering of its kind—offering unlimited data usage analytics on data in Snowflake, full-featured access governance, automatic data classification, dynamic data masking and the ability to set risk-based thresholds on data access. Customers can stay on the ALTR Free plan forever or upgrade to ALTR’s Enterprise plans to take advantage of ALTR’s enterprise platform and security integrations, management API, patented tokenization-as-a-service product and other features. For more information on ALTR’s plans, please visit here .

As a Snowflake Select Partner offering data control and security solutions, the ALTR Free plan is also now available through Snowflake’s Partner Connect portal. With a few clicks, Snowflake admins can sign up for the ALTR Free plan and begin to discover, classify, govern and control data within minutes. The addition of ALTR to Snowflake’s Partner Connect reinforces the market demand for governance, control and protection of cloud data. Combined with ALTR’s unique cloud-native Snowflake integration, this makes it even easier for companies to safely and securely move more data workloads to the cloud.

Customer Quote

“Data security and privacy is of the utmost importance to Welltok and our clients, especially when it comes to health information,” said David MacLeod, CIO and CISO for Welltok , an ALTR customer and award-winning consumer activation company working with healthcare organizations to meaningfully connect with individuals. “Working with ALTR helps us ensure safety with real-time monitoring and action.”

Partner Quote

“Customers rely on Snowflake and its partners to help deliver meaningful data insights,” said Harsha Kapre, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake. “ALTR empowers joint customers to garner insights around data usage and governance in Snowflake. With the addition of the ALTR Free plan to the Snowflake Partner Connect portal, Snowflake customers can easily start to control and govern their data, helping ensure even their most sensitive data is secure.”

Executive Quote

“ALTR’s mission has always been to solve for the root problems of data privacy and security and give companies the tools to crush them,” said Dave Sikora, CEO of ALTR. “The rollout of our new free product, including enhanced automation and visualization capabilities, solves a problem that cuts across industries: understanding, controlling, and securing data. With ALTR’s cloud-native architecture and pure-SaaS business model we are in a unique position to democratize and simplify control of data across enterprise environments.”

Learn More:

Free plan signup available at altr.com or through Snowflake Partner Connect

or through Follow ALTR on LinkedIn and Twitter

About ALTR:

ALTR simplifies and unifies data governance and security, allowing anyone the ability to confidently store, share, analyze, and use their data. With ALTR, customers gain unparalleled visibility into how data is used across their organization and can use this intelligence to create advanced policies to control data access and mitigate data risk. Through ALTR's no-code cloud platform, customers can implement data control and protection in minutes instead of months.