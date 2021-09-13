FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training Platform, launches FlexItNOW™, providing instant Virtual Personal Training.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , known for its personalized fitness offerings such as its premium training platform, FlexItPRO ™, is launching the world’s first instant personal training service FlexItNOW™. In minutes, users can schedule and access live Virtual Personal Training sessions in the workout style of their choice.



FlexItNOW™ is a groundbreaking addition to FlexIt's Virtual Personal Training platform. Traditional sessions are booked twelve hours in advance, with extensive options for deciding which trainer is most suited to a user's fitness needs and a wide range of availability from qualified trainers. With FlexItNOW™, users can book sessions minutes in advance and receive the same high-quality training supported by FlexIt's award winning Virtual Personal Training platform.

Users can browse by preferred workout style and get matched with the best trainer for their needs. Within minutes users can start their thirty minute personal training sessions and stay committed to reaching their fitness and health goals. Users can select their preferred workout style from HIIT, cardio, strength, core, and more. Users will be matched with experienced fitness experts in minutes for a full-service session to work towards their fitness goals.

"Accountability and motivation are integral to the fitness journey," said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. "But even with the most disciplined fitness plan, life can get in the way. FlexItNOW™ makes fitness work for users by bringing high-quality, immediate personal training to their fingertips. Letting them join a session in minutes is a huge step towards our mission of providing users fitness Wherever, Whenever®."

FlexItNOW™ runs on FlexIt's proprietary Virtual Personal Training platform, built by trainers specifically for exercise with features such as: timers, specialized camera views, music integration, on-screen form correction and more to ensure users are reaching their fitness goals safely and efficiently. FlexItNOW™ provides these features in every session for trainers to keep clients engaged and motivated throughout their workout.

“If you have ever had that moment where you know you should exercise but are having trouble getting motivated, just click, train, and repeat!” says Justin Turetsky, FlexIt’s COO and Founding Team Member. “Once one of our trainers lights up your screen, discusses your fitness goals with you, and guides you through a targeted workout, you will be hooked.”

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men’s Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

