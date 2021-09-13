Top Restaurant and C-Store Executives to Speak at Paytronix User Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced the speaking lineup for its seventh annual Paytronix User Experience event, PXUX 2021, which will take place at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf Hotel and virtually on September 22nd and 23rd. Centered around the theme of being “All In,” PXUX 2021 will feature executives and founders from some of America’s most iconic brands. They’ll focus on how the future of food service is about being “All In” on blending the digital and physical customer experiences.



This year’s speakers will share firsthand experiences and success stories involving the Paytronix platform, including utilizing Loyalty and Order & Delivery to deploy guest-pleasing features like curbside pickup, mobile ordering, and contactless payment.

The list of luminaries presenting at PXUX 2021 includes:

Tom Ryan, founder of Smashburger

Blaine Hurst, investor, advisor, and retired CEO of Panera

Anne Schultheis, digital loyalty strategist for Dutch Bros Coffee

Allison Cocker, communications manager for Salata Salad Kitchen

Headlining the event is Smashburger founder Ryan, whose brand has won numerous awards. In 2007, Smashburger launched as a new concept devoted to the next generation of burger consumers, and it quickly became an industry icon for quality, growth, and business acumen. In 2018, Smashburger was acquired by Jollibee Foods Corporation, where Tom holds the title of Global Taste Advisor and focuses on optimizing concept and menu elements. He also contributes strategic and growth-based support to his namesake concept, Tom’s Watch Bar.

Watch Tom Ryan on PX: Think Beyond

Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins and CRO Charles Gray will lead two full days of workshops, demonstrations, and interactive product roadmap discussions. The Paytronix product, engineering, and technical teams will brief attendees on how to fine-tune their customer-experience strategies through mobile, loyalty, messaging, and other tools that deliver results.

Breakout sessions and “ask the experts” workshops will provide opportunities for smaller-group interaction. Paytronix users can also sign up to attend bonus in-person Master Class sessions when they register.

Registration is open to Paytronix customers only. This year’s event welcomes either in-person or virtual participation. For more information, including FAQs and video highlights from the last PXUX, visit https://www.paytronix.com/pxux.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.