5 More Grocers Turn to FoodStorm to Prepare For Upcoming Holiday Catering Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodStorm , which provides the only catering software developed for grocers, announced today that five additional grocers have signed on to use its SaaS offering to manage their catering and prepared food offerings and create an instant eCommerce presence for these offerings. New FoodStorm costumes include Straub's Fine Grocers in Missouri, Midtowne Market in Missouri, Sunset Foods in Illinois, Joseph's Classic Market in Florida, and Town & Country Markets in California.



In late July, FoodStorm announced that another eight grocers had recently become FoodStorm customers, demonstrating the momentum the company has in the U.S.

“Across the board, the grocers we’ve talked with are anticipating a very busy holiday season, with higher catering and prepared food volumes than ever before,” said Rob Hill, CEO of FoodStorm. “So they are taking proactive steps to ensure they have the right infrastructure in place to handle that volume. We have been deluged with inbound requests from grocers across the U.S., and are very excited to be kicking off engagements with these new customers in August and September.”

Prepared foods are typically the most profitable items in a grocery store, so grocers are eager to expand that area of their business. They are also clamoring to satisfy customer demand for better online ordering options. According to eMarketer , in 2020 grocery eCommerce sales increased by 54 percent. In 2021, they are expected to grow another 17.8 percent and comprise 12.4 percent of all grocery sales. After implementing FoodStorm, grocers have reported that more than half of their orders are placed online, and more than half of those are placed from mobile devices. Grocers who see less volume than that need to boost their online presence.

FoodStorm can help. Its comprehensive SaaS offering covers multi-channel ordering (eCommerce, phone or in-store kiosk), order management, payment and fulfillment, and integrates easily with a large variety of third-party systems including POS. The software provides a catering specific eCommerce website to match the grocer’s brand, order and production management, PCI-compliant payment processing, CRM tools to market and grow their business, and rich reporting features with a live business dashboard.

“Manually orchestrating catering and prepared food orders was a big burden for our team - FoodStorm will enable us to accommodate a much higher volume of orders with the same number of staff,” said Trip Straub, President & CEO at Straub’s Fine Grocers. “We’re also excited to boost our eCommerce presence, as we know it will help us better compete with other grocers, pure online options, and even local restaurants.”

FoodStorm is in use at thousands of sites around the world, processing over $1.5B in catering and prepared food orders for grocers, caterers and corporate dining operations. The U.S. is the company’s fastest-growing region.



About FoodStorm

FoodStorm provides the only catering software developed for grocers, to help them manage their prepared foods offerings across multiple departments and locations, from order placement through payment and delivery. FoodStorm’s comprehensive software gives grocers an instant e-commerce presence to sell catering and prepared meals, and integrates with existing POS systems, enabling managers to run their operations much more efficiently and gain new insights into the state of their fresh food business. Grocers such as Roche Bros, Albertsons and Mollie Stones are among the hundreds of companies globally who rely on FoodStorm to manage the entire catering and prepared food process from one central system, boosting revenue, efficiency and market share. Learn more at foodstorm.com/us .

