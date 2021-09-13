Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC Is Now CPS Solutions, LLC

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC is proud to announce that the company has changed its name to CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS) effective September 13, 2021. The new name reflects CPS’s strategic move into a broader role within the healthcare sector in order to meet the evolving needs of hospitals and health systems.



While pharmacy will continue to be the core of the company’s business, the transition to CPS signals an expanded suite of capabilities to deliver even more value to hospital and health system clients and their patients.

“CPS has evolved over time as the market and industry have changed,” said Frank Segrave, CPS Chairman and CEO. “Our expanded services and focus on growth will allow us to help our clients and their patients in new ways.”

Under the new identity, CPS is positioned to deliver even more value-added solutions for hospitals and health systems across the country and in Puerto Rico. Going forward, the new CPS brand will enable the introduction of additional brands that will provide value-added services to CPS clients.

“CPS can identify and fill critical gaps, raise performance, and execute the hospital’s strategic vision across the continuum of care,” said Jeff Foreman, RPh, Group President CPS. “By identifying incremental revenue streams, we can drive additional value that adds millions to the hospital’s bottom line.”

The company has also unveiled a new logo, website, mission and vision statements, and color palette to reflect the evolving brand, which underscores the message that CPS drives results through focused hospital solutions, cutting-edge technology, and expertise.

About CPS

Founded nearly 50 years ago, CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS) is one of the nation’s largest providers of pharmacy and hospital services - employing over 2,000 pharmacy and healthcare professionals and servicing over 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps clients tackle complex problems through our suite of solutions across the care continuum. CPS solutions include inpatient pharmacy solutions and specialty and ambulatory pharmacy solutions, pharmacy consulting, 340B services, telepharmacy services, supply chain and materials management services, rehabilitation services, and more. CPS empowers healthcare organizations to achieve operational excellence, drive clinical quality, attain continuous regulatory compliance, and improve bottom-line performance – all while supporting staff, caregivers, patients and their communities. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.