CAMPUS ADVANTAGE HIRES NEW CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Austin, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the hiring of real estate executive, Scott Barton, as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). As CIO, Barton will lead the company’s Investments division, overseeing all acquisition, development, asset management and capital efforts.



“Scott is an outstanding addition to our executive team and brings the right combination of investment expertise and proven leadership skills to the company,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “His wealth of experience across a number of real estate sectors will serve him and Campus Advantage well in this role and I am excited to work alongside him as we achieve the company’s current and future investment goals.”



Barton brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, development, asset management, and brokerage to Campus Advantage, with a specific focus in the student housing, hotel, land, and retail sectors. Barton recently served as Senior Vice President for EdR where he was responsible for all acquisitions, dispositions, and off-campus development activities for a $4.6B publicly traded student housing real estate investment trust. Following EdR’s corporate merger with Greystar Real Estate Partners, Barton was responsible for coordinating the process of growing the company’s student housing portfolio and leading asset management efforts for a significant portion of the portfolio.



“This felt like the perfect fit from the first conversation with Mike and I couldn’t be more thankful to Campus Advantage for this opportunity,” said Barton. “There is a tremendous opportunity for Campus Advantage to grow and I am absolutely honored to join this team of industry professionals. I am excited to join the CA team and look forward to helping position the company for further growth and build upon the solid investment and property management foundation already in place at CA.”



Barton has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington University and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Texas A&M. Barton will report to Mike Peter, President and CEO.



About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.