VizyPay Named #1 Top Place to Work by Des Moines Register for the Iowa Top Workplaces 2021 Award

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an award-winning leader in payment processing for small businesses across the U.S., today announces it has been ranked the number one best place to work for the Top Workplaces 2021 award by Iowa Top Workplaces. The company also received the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and New Ideas awards for its commitments to fostering a diverse workplace and creating a culture that encourages and supports employees’ creative thinking. VizyPay recently earned the ranking of number 45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, making them the fastest-growing private company in Iowa and placing them in the top 1% nationally with an impressive growth rate of 8000% since its founding in 2017.



VizyPay was founded by small business owners, Austin Mac Nab and Frank Pagano, who understood the pain points, financial burdens and deception merchants frequently experienced with payment processing. Together, the duo built a payment processing company that leads with honesty and transparency in all aspects of business – including its company culture and diverse team members. VizyPay has quickly grown from one employee to a team of 61 full-time employees working out of its West Des Moines office and 724 independent contractors. To-date, VizyPay has signed on more than 9,500 merchants across the United States.

“Company culture is a key pillar of VizyPay’s business model because we truly believe that when we treat our employees right and give them the tools they need to succeed, that same culture and attitude will trickle down to the merchants we serve,” said Austin Mac Nab, Co-Founder and CEO of VizyPay. “As a completely bootstrapped company built without any outside investment, we have full reign to shape and maintain our company culture and hire diverse talent from all over the U.S. that share our values and lend to our company’s vision and growth.”

As VizyPay continues to experience rapid growth, the company is set to open its new flagship headquarters in Waukee, Iowa on September 27, 2021. The new office space will accommodate up to 150 employees and feature 15,000 square feet of office and co-working space, conference rooms, a gorgeous mural commissioned by local Des Moines artist, Laura Palmer, and a functionable bar and event space that will be available to local community members for various events. VizyPay plans to hire another 15+ employees in the greater Des Moines area this year.

Not often viewed as a mecca for technology innovation, VizyPay is helping put Iowa’s tech scene on the map, proving that you don’t have to live in a big city or move to a major technology hub like Silicon Valley to work for a successful fintech company built on the premise of culture and opportunity. VizyPay’s aggressive hiring initiatives focus on keeping Iowa’s talent local, attracting new talent on a national level, and educating perspective employees on the career they can build for themselves by becoming a VizyPay team member.

As part of the company’s culture, VizyPay created the Look Local First (LLF) movement to support thousands of small businesses across Iowa, and the United States. VizyPay knows that when customers spend their money at a locally owned business, nearly half of the revenue stays circulating in the local economy. The LLF initiative encourages consumers to shop small and helps generate awareness for local businesses through digital marketing efforts, regardless of whether they are a VizyPay customer or not.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The Top Workplaces 2021 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

Media Contact

Brittany Johnson

Uproar PR for VizyPay

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246