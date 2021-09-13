Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, MassMATCH and Easterseals to Host Virtual Event via vFairs, Showcasing Assistive Technologies to People With Disabilities

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, MassMATCH and Easterseals have announced they will be hosting a virtual event, AT Expo and Training, on Friday, Sept. 17, powered by virtual event platform vFairs. The event will offer people with disabilities a forum to explore new assistive technologies.

The AT Expo and Training is open to people with disabilities of all ages, their family members, professionals working with individuals with disabilities, and anyone interested in learning about assistive technology. The event will include virtual training sessions and a virtual expo with vendors specializing in assistive technology, all within an accessible platform.

Through the vFairs platform, AT Expo and Training will offer a variety of assistive technology within the event platform. Accessibility support provided by vFairs will be available in the event's lobby, lounge, and exhibition hall. Features include color contrast, text size adjustment and page narration. Additionally, support will be offered within webinar and breakout sessions, thus ensuring more attendees with disabilities can engage and interact with sessions and vendors with ease.

"Working with vFairs has been an absolute pleasure. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that the AT Expo and Training has all the accessibility features needed to make our event a success. I'm so excited to be able to offer our participants not only an accessible platform but also one that makes you feel like you are there at the event. In a time where everything is virtual it feels good to offer a platform that not only is easy to navigate but also provides an interactive experience," said Michele Boutelle, Assistive Technology Regional Center Manager at Easterseals.

"We are very happy to be working with Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, MassMatch, and Easterseals to deliver an accessible event platform that provides an engaging online experience for people with disabilities," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "Helping people around the world access equal opportunities has always been a core value at vFairs, and we're honoured to be part of AT Expo and Training."

