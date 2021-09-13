Enterin Announces Appointment of Dr. Roger Mills to Its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterin, Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, announces Dr. Roger Mills has joined the Board of Directors.

Dr. Mills is a highly accomplished and well-respected drug development expert and has held numerous senior level positions during his illustrious career ushering several blockbuster drugs through FDA approval. Most recently, Dr. Mills served as Chief Medical Officer for Acadia Pharmaceuticals where he led a highly successful Ph III program in Parkinson's Disease Psychosis. This led to the approval of the first compound for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease related Psychosis. Prior to joining Acadia, Dr. Mills served as Vice President, Pfizer Global Research and Development, where he was responsible for clinical development across a broad portfolio of therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, Dr. Mills held senior positions within Clinical Development at Gilead Sciences and Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Mills is a Visiting Professor at the Centre for Age Related Diseases, Inst of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience, King's College London. He also serves as Professor of Medical Research in Practice at the University of Exeter Medical School, Exeter, UK. Additionally, he is Acting Chief Medical Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Addex Theraputics. He received his medical degree from Imperial College, Charing Cross Hospital Medical School, London.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Roger to Enterin's Board of Directors," said David McCullough, Enterin's Chief Executive Officer. "Roger brings a tremendous wealth of drug development experience and a solid track record of success. Given his presence in the field of Parkinson's and other neurological diseases, Roger can instantly contribute to the strategic focus for Enterin as we begin two phase II programs in Parkinson's Disease Psychosis and Parkinson's Disease Dementia later this year."

"We're absolutely delighted that Roger is joining the Enterin team. Roger's extensive experience in the fields of Parkinson's Disease related psychosis and dementia as well as his background in pharmaceutical development is of tremendous value" said Denise Barbut, Enterin Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer.

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disease. Enterin's lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signalling between the gut and brain. Enterin is now progressing ENT-01 through Phase 2 clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain and acutely normalizes blood sugar in diabetic mice. ENT-03 is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer's disease. Studies in humans will begin in H1 2022.

For more information, please visit www.enterininc.com.

Contact

Enterin Inc.

info@enterininc.com

Related Images











Image 1: Enterin Logo





Enterin Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment