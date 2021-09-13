Trackforce Valiant Included on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Net Income Growth of 300%

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trackforce Valiant, the leading security workforce management platform used by security guard companies worldwide, is pleased to be included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

"We are honored to be included on this year's Inc. list," said George Wright, CEO of Trackforce Valiant. "We are committed to helping companies connect their people and processes so that they can operate smarter, and this is built into everything we do here. Our continued growth year-over-year and expansion despite the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate our ability to adapt and continue to serve our customers' needs. Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is a validation of the hard work and dedication our company has put forth this year."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Over the past three years, Trackforce Valiant has seen a 300% increase in net income growth by building one of the leading workforce management solutions for the deskless workforce. With a focus on front-line vigilance coupled with back-office intelligence, Trackforce Valiant has been able to provide a centralized solution to manage all aspects of workforce management within the market.

---ENDS---

About Trackforce Valiant:

Trackforce Valiant is a leader in complete security workforce management solutions. More than 300,000 professionals at over 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries use Trackforce Valiant every day to ensure the delivery of reliable security services, improve operational efficiency and optimally manage their human capital. For nearly 30 years, Trackforce Valiant has provided fully integrated security solutions to its partners and customers. Thanks to its security expertise and state-of-the-art information systems technology, Trackforce Valiant proudly offers the most effective solutions available on the market. Clients include the world's leading security guard service providers, as well as major airports, universities, and corporations across the globe. Additional information is available at http://www.trackforce.com or at http://www.valiant.com/.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Trackforce Valiant

Timothy Lozier, VP of Marketing

E-mail: timothy.lozier@valiant.com

Web: www.valiant.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment