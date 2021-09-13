Puppy Mill Awareness Day - Festival in Berthoud, CO - Thousands Expected to Attend

BERTHOUD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raising awareness about this important canine welfare issue, the Puppy Mill Awareness Day festival expects to draw thousands of guests to Berthoud, CO from around the state and across the country. This dog-friendly, family event hosted by Harley's Dream, will feature food trucks, music, vendors, a doggie flea market, contests, and a Blessing and of the Animals. Guest speakers will include Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis, and Berthoud Mayor Will Karspeck who will Proclaim September 26th, 2021 as Puppy Mill Awareness Day in the town of Berthoud.

Top sponsors for 2021 Puppy Mill Awareness Day are Berthoud Animal Hospital, NomNomNow, Four Seasons Veterinary Specialists, and Petcardia Veterinary Cardiology. The sponsors and worldwide support of Harley's Dream help make this great event possible. It will take place in Fickel Park, downtown Berthoud, from 11 am until 5 pm. A pre-event party the evening before will take place at City Star Brewing, located in Berthoud.

The festival will be hosted by Colorado-based nonprofit organization, Harley's Dream, which was established in 2016 to create awareness and educate the public about the commercial dog breeding industry, also known as puppy mills. This event was created in honor of Harley, a tiny Chihuahua who was known as the "Little Dog with a Big Dream." Harley's life was truly a rags to riches story. After spending 10 years in a small cage, he was freed and found a loving home where he began his triumphant journey. Harley's efforts as a 'spokes-dog' against puppy mills earned him the top honor as American Humane's "Hero Dog of the Year." Harley had been on The Today Show, HuffpostLIVE, Hallmark Channel's Home and Family Show and numerous news segments. He also had the opportunity to testify during a congressional caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Sadly, Harley passed away in 2016, but his legacy lives on. He inspired so many people to do great things, and he continues to be the voice for the hundreds of thousands of dogs suffering in puppy mills today.

