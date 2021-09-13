Stryten Energy and Continental Battery Company Partner to Meet the Growing Energy Storage Needs of the U.S. Automotive Aftermarket

Alpharetta, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, an energy storage solutions provider, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Continental Battery Company to supply batteries for its automotive aftermarket business, which includes over 100 branches and a distribution network of more than 30,000 dealer locations.

With the new agreement, Continental Battery Company will gain access to Stryten’s portfolio of automotive batteries, including a large range of options from Standard Flooded batteries to advanced technologies such as Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB).

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with Continental to supply Stryten Energy’s high-quality and top-performing automotive batteries,” said Bill Nonnamaker, Vice President, Transportation Sales for Stryten Energy. “Our manufacturing operations are scaled to meet the increasing demand Continental is seeing in the automotive aftermarket, and we’re excited to grow our businesses together.”

“Stryten offers Continental a new supply of quality batteries for our automotive aftermarket business, which is experiencing tremendous growth,” said Grant Carona, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain for Continental Battery Company. “Our partnership will help ensure our nationwide branches and dealer network are reliably supplied with the right mix of automotive batteries to meet the customer needs.”

About Continental Battery Company

A renowned battery distributor since 1932, Continental Battery Company remains committed to the principles and ethics upon which it was founded. Expanding to more than 100 branches, Continental now has a distribution network of more than 30,000 dealer locations. Continental Battery Company Global Headquarters are at 8585 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, Texas, 75247 less than 2-miles from the original location where they started out 88 years ago.

For more information, visit www.continentalbattery.com

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the transportation, motive power, essential power and military sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com