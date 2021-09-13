CNH Industrial attains EcoVadis Platinum medal in annual sustainability assessmen





This is the first time the Company has placed in the assessment’s highest ranking, confirming its commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain.

London, September 13, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), a global leader in sustainability across its operations and the segments in which it operates, announces an important ratings milestone in its sustainability journey.

The Company has ranked in the top 1% in the annual EcoVadis sustainability assessment with a score of 73/100, resulting in a Platinum medal certification from one of the foremost and trusted providers of business sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis rates more than 75,000 companies from over 200 industries according to their sustainability impacts based on documented evidence. It focuses on four main themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement – and covers seven indicators across 21 different sustainability criteria. CNH Industrial is a long-standing participant in this assessment, having achieved Gold level over the past four years. This is the first Platinum medal for the Company.

“We are delighted to have earned Platinum certification in the highly reputed and stringent EcoVadis sustainability assessment. This singular accolade reflects the diligence and dedication our teams put forth to ensure that we operate to the highest ethical and environmental standards,” commented Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial.

In addition to this latest recognition, CNH Industrial recently received a rating of AAA in the MSCI(1) ESG Ratings assessment for the eighth consecutive year.

(1) The use by CNH Industrial of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates’ (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of CNH Industrial by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

