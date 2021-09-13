Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.5% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Compressed Air Energy Storage and Forecasts Market Segment by (Plant Location, Coastal Lines, Floating Platforms) Market Segment by Technology (Constant Volume Storage, Constant Pressure Storage, Other Technology) Market Segment by Type (Adiabatic, Diabatic, Isothermal, Near-isothermal, Others) Market Segment by Components (Motor/Generator, Multi-stage Air Compressors, Expander Train, Control System, Auxiliary Equipment, Compressed Air Storage) Market Segment by Stage (Commercial, Pre-commercial prototype, Demonstration stage, Developmental stage) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global compressed air energy storage market was valued at US$995 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. CAES provides a wide range of advantages for energy storage in a wide range of applications. Energy savings, increased air quality, improved pressure stability, lower maintenance costs, and longer compressor service life are among the five core benefits of CAES.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Compressed Air Energy Storage Market?

Renewable energy is, like other sectors, vulnerable to new Covid-19 hazards, which vary greatly in market and technical sectors. On 5 April 2020 worldwide lock-down measures reached an all-out or partial lock-out of more than 4.2 billion individuals – more than half the world's population. Even if some of these steps began being lifted in early May by countries all around the world, they nevertheless had far-reaching effects. The social distance policies and lockout restrictions triggered disruptions in the supply chain and delay in the building of projects which had a direct influence on the initiation of renewable energy projects, biofuel installations. and renewable heat investments.

Limitations in trade, travel and border control have dramatically lowered energy demand in the transport and industry, and cut bioenergy and other renewable energy consumption. In the case of both large and small-scale developed projects, emerging macroeconomic issues can promptly annul or discontinue investment choice. All these issues, even if they are advanced, could jeopardize projects.

What are the current market drivers?

Increased Energy Savings

CAES is utilized to increase storage capacity during peak demand periods, lowering the burden on the electrical system. This enables energy firms to deliver enough electricity for the entire service region without having to increase energy output at peak periods. CAES, when used on a smaller scale, can lessen reliance on the electrical grid, lowering energy costs and overhead. Furthermore, CAES stores compressed air, eliminating the need to buy and operate a separate compressor.

Enhanced Air Quality

CAES emits much less CO2 than other energy generation technologies. Emissions can be lowered to almost nil using adiabatic procedures. CAES provides an environmentally sustainable energy alternative by reducing reliance on fossil fuel-powered grids.

Improved System Stability

When CAES is used as a supplemental energy source, it helps to improve power grid stability during peak periods or surges in electrical demand. This helps to cut emissions and increase energy reliability by putting less demand on the electrical system. Compressed air energy storage enables for more reliable and steady electrical output on a smaller scale.

Where are the market opportunities?

CAES (Compressed Air Energy Storage) has the potential to help with socioeconomic growth as well as environmental protection.

Customers can adjust when they consume power from the grid to fulfil their demand with energy storage. Energy storage provides potential for energy arbitrage for clients on dynamic rates. Customers who pay flexible rates based on the time of purchase of electrical energy storage, in other words, can save money on their energy bills by adjusting the time when energy is drawn from the grid. When the cost of energy is low, the energy storage system charges, and when the cost of energy is high, it discharges. As a result, the installation might bring financial benefits to its owner.

Using Liquid Air for Energy Storage and Maritime Propulsion

Many renewable energy systems require energy storage technology to be cost-competitive. As a result, there has been a lot of money put into grid-scale energy storage technologies including compressed air storage for wind power, as well as ocean wave and ocean tidal current conversion. Heat-of-fusion thermal energy storage has been developed in the solar thermal sector to store energy for use after sunset. The method can also be used to store off-peak thermal energy that can be redeployed during peak demand periods in nuclear power plants. Grid-scale electrical battery technology has also advanced significantly.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the compressed air energy storage market are

Siemens AG, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, General Electric Company, MAN SE, Hydrostor Inc., Magnum Development LLC, NG Advantage, AES Energy Storage LLC, Alstom Power, Inc., ALACAES, General Compression, Apex CAES, Storelectric Ltd., Solar Turbines, Inc., Babcock Power, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.