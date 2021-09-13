RedDress to Exhibit ActiGraft® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based wound care company, today announced that it will exhibit its innovative wound solution, the ActiGraft® System, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange from September 21-23.

Vizient Inc., is the nation’s leading health care performance improvement company, serving more than half of the health care organizations across the United States. The annual Innovative Technology Exchange allows its members the opportunity to identify new solutions that can improve clinical outcomes and enhance the business model for health care organizations. Conference attendees include C-suite leaders, supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals.

ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real-time— autologous blood clots from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response.

In addition to ActiGraft’s unique healing benefits, there are a number of benefits for both the hospital and patient, including:

ActiGraft can be created at a point-of-care in 12 minutes

ActiGraft can be deployed and seamlessly integrated across the continuum of care

ActiGraft’s efficacy rate can serve as a tool to improve quality scores

“Attending the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange is an incredible opportunity for RedDress. Being selected for the conference not only identifies us as an innovative product in the chronic wound space but it gives us the exclusive chance to meet with Vizient’s member base. Vizient only accepts a small number of companies and products each year”, said Robert Mueller, General Manager of RedDress. “We are honored to participate in the innovation exchange and are looking forward to improving patient outcomes and establish long-term relationships with leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit RedDress’ virtual booth from Tuesday, September 21st from 8:00 to 11:00am (CST) through Wednesday, September 22nd from 12:00 to 3:00pm (CST) to learn more about how ActiGraft is used to support healing and improve patient outcomes.

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wounds. ActiGraft includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

ActiGraft® is a registered trademark of RedDress Ltd.

