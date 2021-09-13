urban-gro, Inc. to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC AgTech Week 2021 and at GreenTech in the Netherlands

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, Sept. 13-15: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, provides update to investors on company advancements in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industry

NYC AgTech Week 2021, Sept. 23 at 1:30PM ET: Jim Dennedy, President and COO, participates on a panel discussing “Raising Capital for Regional / Global Expansions”

GreenTech, Sept. 28-30: Exhibiting in the Vertical Farming and Medicinal Cannabis Pavilion

GreenTech Expert Stage, Sept. 29 at 9:00AM ET: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, participates on a panel discussing “Market Insights, Challenges & Opportunities: Medicinal Cannabis”

Lafayette, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for indoor commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities, will participate in three leading financial and horticulture events, including the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15), NYC AgTech Week 2021 (September 23-25) and GreenTech in the Netherlands (September 28-30).

“With the continued global expansion of cannabis and food-focused vertical farming markets, facility owners, investors and regulators are very interested in the efficient, compliant production of safe food and medicinal cannabis products,” notes Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro. “urban-gro’s team is pleased to have the opportunity to update the investment and horticulture communities through our participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC AgTech Week 2021 and GreenTech, a leading international horticulture tradeshow.”

Details of urban-gro’s engagement with each event are as follows:

- Bradley Nattrass, urban-gro’s Chairman and CEO, will speak at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Sept. 13-15. Mr. Nattrass will update investors on urban-gro’s advancements within the global CEA Industry. The presentation is available on-demand for registered investors. - Jim Dennedy, urban-gro's President and COO will participate on a panel at NYC AgTech Week 2021 on Sept. 23 at 1:30PM ET. Mr. Dennedy will discuss “Raising Capital for Regional / Global Expansions.” The discussion is available to stream for registered participants. - urban-gro will exhibit in person at a leading international horticulture tradeshow, GreenTech, Sept. 28-30. urban-gro’s booth is located within the Vertical Farming and Medicinal Cannabis Pavilion. - Members of urban-gro’s team, including Executive Vice President, Jonathan Nassar, newly hired Vice President of Horticulture for the EMEA region, Reinier Donkersloot, and Vice President of Facility Integration, Lucas Targos, will be available for cultivator and owner consultation. - Bradley Nattrass, urban-gro’s Chairman and CEO, will participate on a panel on GreenTech’s Expert Stage, Sept. 29 at 9:00AM ET. The panel is entitled “Market Insights, Challenges & Opportunities: Medicinal Cannabis.”

To schedule an initial consultation regarding indoor facility design and cultivation optimization at GreenTech, EMEA-region food-focused vertical farm and cannabis cultivators, investors and owners should contact Reinier Donkersloot at reinier.donkersloot@urban-gro.com . Reinier has more than 15 years of experience in the horticulture industry with specific expertise in food production systems and vertical farming.



Investors should contact investors@urban-gro.com for more information about investment in urban-gro.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for indoor commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we architect, engineer, design, and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities.

Once operational, urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food-focused vertical farming and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

