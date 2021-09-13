SFIO’s New Website is Now Live Featuring the Strategic Acquisition of Two Australian Companies as Part of SFIO’s $100M Roadmap by 2022

HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFIO through its fully-owned Australian-based subsidiary, Accord Investment Group (AIG), has successfully completed the strategic acquisition of MLV Group and Big Lou's Donuts (BLD).



BLD is a successful Australian company headquartered in Melbourne that specializes in producing a wide range of commercial donuts for retail and wholesale supermarkets across Australia. The state-of-the-art donut factory of BLD is capable of producing more than 9,000 donuts per hour. The facility will be utilized by SFIO to produce Epiphany Café's pillow-soft donuts as part of its expansion plan in Australia.

BLD successfully achieved a national supply contract with Australia's leading wholesale distribution and marketing company in June 2021. With BLD’s capabilities and resources, it produced its own proprietary vegan range of commercial donuts to cater the vegan donut lovers. Big Lou’s has a foreseeable bright future as they finalize the distribution contracts to supply retail stores in petrol stations and convenience stores in Victoria and New South Wales with at least 110 additional sites by the end of 2021.

Additionally, SFIO has also successfully acquired MLV Group – a well-established accounting firm in Australia serving more than 5,000 clients which has a seen growth rate of more than 30% annually due to its reliable, professional, and trustworthy services. MLV Group will also provide accounting and financial services to the SFIO conglomerate while pursuing its accounting firm expansion throughout Australia.

“The acquisitions will expedite the expansion of Epiphany Café in Australia. Big Lou’s donut factory will be utilized as the central commissary to supply the Epiphany Café outlets with its signature pillow-soft donuts using SFIO’s Smart-Freeze technology while continuing Big Lou’s supply of commercial donuts to supermarkets across Australia,” says Jeths Lacson, CEO and Chairman of SFIO.

SFIO’s official website is now live with relevant and informative content about the company and its subsidiaries. Investor pitch deck and calendar of events pertaining to SFIO’s global campaign and roadshows will be posted on the website soon. Stay tuned for updates.

About Smokefree Innotec, Inc.

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is an Asset Management Company, and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development – all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia.

SFIO is the new owner and operator of Epiphany Café Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical, AG Architects and Accord Investment Group (AIG) following the successful acquisition of Agrokings, Inc.

About Big Lou’s Donuts

Big Lou’s Donuts is a successful Australian Company which was formed in 2008. Big Lou’s specializes in producing a wide range of commercial donuts for retail, wholesale, events and corporate markets. Big Lou’s donuts are available in supermarkets such as Coles and Aldi in Australia.

About MLV Accounting

MLV Group is an accounting firm based in Australia with more than 5,000 clients, that provides a ‘one stop shop’ for all tax, accounting, financial and social needs. It has seen a growth rate of 30% annually due to its reliable, professional, and trustworthy services. SFIO strategically acquired (70%) the MLV Group to manage and monitor the financial performance of its subsidiaries.