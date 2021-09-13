Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unitel Angola Expands Its Innovative Music Streaming Service Using a Cloud-Based Digital Platform" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unitel Angola worked with Comviva to upgrade its Kisom music streaming platform as part of its strategy to drive network usage and ARPU, and to futureproof the app. Unitel Angola chose Comviva primarily due to its proven ability to manage huge content portfolios and its status as one of the largest content aggregators in Africa. Unitel Angola successfully maintained its market dominance and increased its data ARPU as a result of the project.



This case study provides:

An overview of Unitel Angola's Kisom music streaming platform and its place within the operator's digital services strategy

Information about the business drivers of the Kisom upgrade

Details about how the upgrade was implemented

An analysis of the achieved business benefits.

