TELUS Health Companion is now safeguarding Canadians’ health in both English and French across Canada

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health, the largest Canadian-owned provider of personal emergency response services (PERS), today announced that TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch is now available to English and French speakers across Canada – bringing peace of mind to aging seniors who live at home, their loved ones, and their caregivers.



TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch is a 24/7 emergency monitoring service provided through TELUS Health’s LivingWell Companion national response service combined with the Apple Watch Fall Detection API that enables Canadians with health issues or risk of falling to experience improved safety.

According to a recent study by the National Institute on Ageing and TELUS Health, almost 100 per cent of Canadians 65 years of age and older report that they plan on supporting themselves to live safely and independently in their own home for as long as possible.

“Falls are a leading cause of unintentional death and hospitalizations, so a fall detection monitoring service allows seniors to live independent lives longer, while supporting their well-being and safety,” said Michel Hébert, medical director, TELUS Health. “And with over one third of Québecers caring for an aging parent or loved one, a detection service like this can provide much needed peace of mind and support during medical emergencies.”

This TELUS Health Companion service leverages fall detection and location sharing capabilities of Apple Watch, which detects that the user has taken a hard fall. The information is sent to TELUS Health’s national Central Monitoring Station, so trained operators can immediately contact the customer to confirm the emergency, then alert designated emergency contacts and dispatch emergency support if needed.

“We’re proud to play a role in transforming how personal emergency response services are experienced,” said Juggy Sihota, vice president of Consumer Health, TELUS. “With patients first in mind, TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch is just one way TELUS is leveraging technologies so Canadians can take a proactive approach to managing their own health at home, or on the go, all the while maintaining their independence.”

Customers with an Apple Watch Series 4 or later can add the TELUS Health Companion service for only $30 per month.* New users can purchase a cellular-enabled Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion monitoring service from only $54 per month, a $120 in savings on Apple Watch.* All users require a post-paid wireless TELUS plan with an iPhone 6s or later, as well as the latest iOS installed. For more information or to purchase TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch, call 1-888-505-8002 or visit telus.com/companionwatch to learn more.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology, providing virtual care, home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, benefits and pharmacy management, and personal emergency response services. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers, and citizens, to progress its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Through TELUS Health Care Centres, teams of renowned and passionate healthcare professionals deliver best-in-class patient-centric care to thousands of Canadian employers, professionals, and families in more than 15 medical clinics located across the country.

For more information please visit: https://www.telus.com/en/health.

For media inquiries, please contact: