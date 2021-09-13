Oklahoma Roofer Roof Pro Local Expands Services To Cover All Of Oklahoma and Canadian Counties

Edmond, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roof Pro Local, a company providing residential and commercial roofing services in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Norman, Moore, Nichols Hills, and surrounding areas, has expanded its services to cover all of Oklahoma and Canadian Counties.

The company has been serving Oklahoma for over 20 years. The company provides high-quality fully licensed, bonded, and insured roofing services at competitive prices. They handle everything from simple roof repairs to complete new roof installations. The company has also expanded its truck service fleet allowing it to better serve all of the new customers that it intends to reach following its expansion.

The company prides itself on doing a thorough job every time, handling everything from the initial design, planning, and procurement, to a complete clean-up of the customer’s yard and entire project area upon completion of the job. The company offers also free estimates to customers who are unsure of the extent of work and the required expenses.

The company is also an expert at working with insurance providers. Homeowners who have filed insurance claims for weather damage to their home’s roof can call Roof Pro Local without any hesitation.

The company recognizes that every customer has unique requirements for a roofing job. To accommodate all customers, the company has developed a tiered system that is meant to address each customer’s specific roofing needs. It offers three packages that range from the most demanding of roof installations to the simplest of roof repairs.

The RPL Economy Roof System tier offers benefits such as a professional project manager that is assigned to the customer for the entire job, installation of an economic shingle in the color of the customer’s choice, installation of the shingles to the manufacturer’s maximum specifications for the highest wind warranty available, installation of an ice barrier in the valleys and around all protrusions from the roof, an inspection of roof ventilation, the addition of ventilation in accordance with the specifications of the manufacturer, and a 5-year workmanship warranty.

The RPL Preferred Roof System tier offers all the benefits of the RPL Economy Roof System tier along with a project foreman that will oversee the full duration of the installation on-site, installation of Class 3 impact-resistant shingles from the manufacturer of the customer’s choice in the color of their choice, an additional 5-year deductible warranty, and a flash drive with all warranty documents along with photos of the roof throughout the installation process that will be handed over to the customer upon completion of the project.

The RPL Premium Roof System tier offers all the benefits of the RPL Preferred Roof System tier along with the installation of Class 4 impact-resistant shingles from the manufacturer of the customer’s choice, in the color of their choice, with a manufacturer warranty upgrade, and a 10-year Roof Pro Local workmanship warranty.

A spokesperson for the company talks about its services by saying, “Oklahoma weather can get pretty intense during certain parts of the year. If your roof happens to suffer from structural damage due to the heavy winds, thunderstorms, and tornadoes, there is now a reliable and trustworthy roofer that you can turn to, wherever you may be in the great state of Oklahoma. We have learned this business through and through and have improved our services year on year for the last two decades. Regardless of your comfort with home repairs and construction, we can help you build, repair, or rebuild your roof like new with absolutely no fuss or hassle. You can ask us all the questions that you have on your mind and we will be there to answer all of them till you’re completely satisfied and on board with our work methodology. Thousands of satisfied customers across the state have already benefited greatly from our services and sing praises of our amazing customer service and work quality. Give us a call today and you too can find out why all of our customers love us so much.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7glk_RM1C0

The roofing company can be contacted at the phone number (405) 886-7663 or at the email address info@roofprolocal.com.

###

For more information about Roof Pro Local, contact the company here:



Roof Pro Local

Darren

(405) 886-7663

roofprolocalar@gmail.com