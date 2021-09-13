Greystone Arranges $143.1 Million Permanent Loan to Refinance RXR’s 363-unit 475 Clermont in Brooklyn, NY

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced today that it has arranged a $143,100,000 permanent loan for affiliate entities of RXR Realty to refinance 475 Clermont, a premier multifamily rental building located at the intersection of Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, and Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, NY. The Greystone Capital Advisors debt advisory team, led by Drew Fletcher and Matthew Hirsch, served as exclusive advisor to RXR. The new 10-year, fixed-rate loan was provided by an affiliate entity of MetLife Investment Management and refinances a $125,000,000 construction credit facility from J.P. Morgan and People’s United Bank that was also arranged by Greystone in 2017.



475 Clermont is a 12-story luxury “70/30” multifamily residential building with 363 residential units, approximately 33,000 square feet of retail, and over 45,000 square feet of parking. Designed by Aufgang Architects & Durukan Design, the property’s residential units feature in-unit washers and dryers, 9- to 11-foot ceilings, private terraces, expansive views of Manhattan and Brooklyn, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances by Beko, Bertazzoni, and Fisher & Paykel. The property’s amenity package includes a business center with meeting room, children’s room with adjacent outdoor play area, state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor fitness deck, and a roof terrace with lounge areas, fireplaces, outdoor gaming, movie screen, grilling stations, and dining areas. The property also features a landscaped courtyard which boasts a 7-story mural designed and painted by Mona Caron.

“We appreciate our collaborative relationship with financial partners like Greystone,” stated RXR Realty’s President, Michael Maturo. “Their commitment to 475 Clermont – from construction to long-term financing – further supports RXR’s vision and success in creating enduring value to the communities in which we develop and operate.”

“RXR has established itself as one of the premier institutional owners and developers of multifamily housing in the NY Metro Market, and 475 Clermont is another example of the firm’s vision and success in delivering high-quality housing to emerging neighborhoods,” said Drew Fletcher, President of Greystone Capital Advisors. “We are excited to have worked with RXR on this incredible project, beginning with the original construction financing and now again at the permanent financing stage as RXR’s vision for Fort Greene comes to fruition.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. Greystone Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital intermediary and advisory team that services a select group of the most prominent real estate owners and developers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.greystone.com .

About RXR

RXR is a New York based, vertically integrated real estate owner, investor, operator and developer committed to building socially, economically and environmentally responsible communities. RXR has a first class multi-disciplinary property operating, construction, development and investment management platform, comprising over 500 employees with expertise in a wide array of value creation activities including repositioning underperforming assets, construction management, value-added lending and real estate development.

RXR’s primary investment strategy is focused on New York City and the surrounding region. The RXR platform manages 74 commercial real estate properties, a multi-family residential portfolio of approximately 3,400 units under operation or development, and control of development rights for an additional approximately 2,900 multi-family and for sale units in the New York Metropolitan area as of September 30, 2020.

About MetLife

MetLife Investment Management has been involved in real estate since 1878, with activity on behalf of mortgage lenders, developers and owners. The firm has 200+ real estate investment professionals in 7 regional U.S. offices as well as international operations in London, Mexico City, Santiago and Tokyo.

MetLife’s global network helps keep close to customers and better positioned to serve your unique commercial real estate needs for mortgages, leasing, sales, acquisitions, joint ventures and capital transactions. The firm’s experience spans all major property types including office, retail, industrial, multifamily and full-service hotels.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com