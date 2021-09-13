Starline Expands Busbar Offering With New XCP High Power Busbars

READING, United Kingdom, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starline , a Legrand company and world leader in the development of customizable power distribution systems, today unveiled the XCP High Power Busbar , designed for data centre grey space. The new offering is ideal for installations that require 630-6300 amps for continuous duty at 1000V and ambient operating temperature up to 55 degrees—all while being deployed within extremely compact dimensions. Complementing the operational features, the XCP High Power Busbar’s proprietary software guarantees fast and accurate layout/REVIT development.



Starline offers complete High Performance ( XCP-HP ) and Standard Performance ( XCP-S ) solutions that are specifically designed to meet ever-changing power requirements with industry-leading flexibility, performance, and safety. More specifically, the new XCP High Power Busbar offers:

Flexibility - Extra-compact, efficient, and easy-to-install with features and accessories that help simplify the planning and design of mission-critical infrastructures. With copper or aluminum conductors, a full range of components and power connections, as well as tap-offs up to 1250 amps—the XCP product line can be configured and customized for any project design, including multi-floor distribution.

- Extra-compact, efficient, and easy-to-install with features and accessories that help simplify the planning and design of mission-critical infrastructures. With copper or aluminum conductors, a full range of components and power connections, as well as tap-offs up to 1250 amps—the XCP product line can be configured and customized for any project design, including multi-floor distribution. Performance - A unique design using high-end materials that enables industry-leading ambient temperature ratings, low electrical losses, and negligible electromagnetic emissions resulting in world-class reliability and cost savings.

- A unique design using high-end materials that enables industry-leading ambient temperature ratings, low electrical losses, and negligible electromagnetic emissions resulting in world-class reliability and cost savings. Safety - Certified and manufactured in accordance with IEC 61439-1 & 6 and contains features such as fire and seismic resistance, high short-circuit ratings, excellent ingress protection, and superior insulation technology to help ensure the operations team safety.



The pace of data centre construction continues to quicken as end-users grow impatient for new compute, storage, and processing. Frost & Sullivan forecasts $432.14 billion will be invested in the data centre market by 2025, up from $244.74 billion in 2019. In addition, there will be increased investments by data centre operators, and strong growth in emerging economies will serve as key market drivers. The Asia-Pacific region will become the largest market by 2025, followed by North America and EMEA. This high growth rate underscores the need to pre-design as much of the facility as possible to ensure construction deadlines are met and the XCP High Power Busbar is an ideal solution.

“Data centres are being designed and built as quickly as possible today and with Starline’s PSSL busbar layout software having the ability to work with BIM models and AutoCAD, it is easy to pre-design busbar runs in order to meet aggressive on-site project schedules,” said John Berenbrok, Senior Product Manager for Data Centers, Starline.

The XCP High Power Busbar is currently shipping. For more information please contact emea@starlinepower.com or visit starlinepower.com/highpowerbusbar .

About Starline

Starline, a brand of Legrand, is a world leader in the development of customizable power distribution systems. Industry innovators for more than 95 years, the company’s premium, flexible products are designed to fit the electrical power needs of any business in any industry. One of the only companies dedicated exclusively to flexible power distribution products, Starline’s products have revolutionized electrical power distribution in data centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, retail chains, and grocery stores worldwide. For more information, visit starlinepower.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

