Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces New Board Member

Chatsworth, CA , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) is pleased to announce that Dr. R. Gerald Bailey has joined the Company’s board of directors.



Dr. Bailey has over 50 years of experience in the international petroleum industry. He is a former President of Exxon - Arabian Gulf and prior to that, served in various operating capacities for major oil producers throughout the Middle East and in the U.S. onshore and offshore sectors. Dr. Bailey is currently the Chairman of Bailey Petroleum, LLC, a consulting firm for major oil and gas exploration and development corporations. In addition, during his extensive career, Dr. Bailey has served in a variety of C-Suite and Board capacities for several oil & gas enterprises.

Dr. Bailey holds a BS Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston, an MS Degree in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a PhD Degree from Columbia Pacific University and is a graduate of Engineering Doctoral Studies from Lamar University.

“Dr. Bailey has a thorough understanding of the work we do and how we plan to expand our technology in water treatment services in the oil & gas industry in the coming years. His experience and deep understanding of existing energy markets will be a great asset to our team,” said Neil Voloshin, COO and CFO of Cavitation Technologies. “We’re thrilled to have him join our board as we continue to expand our technological offerings globally.”

“I am familiar with Cavitation’s approach to water management and water treatment,” said Dr. Bailey. “The process is chemical free and has amazing potential. I believe it can help us shift the discussion from energy scarcity to energy security.

“I am looking forward to helping get this process into wide use in the oil and gas industry as a highly portable, high-flow and chemical-free way to maximize oil recovery and re-use the huge amounts of water used in oil exploration today."

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

