Total Expert Announces Accelerate 2021: Elevate the Journey

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced its 2021 Accelerate customer conference, an annual event highlighting customer experience innovation in financial institutions and the game changers who make it happen.



Taking place Oct. 3-5 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ, Accelerate will bring together Total Expert customers, partners, and industry thought leaders for inspiring keynotes, breakout sessions, and in-depth conversations about the connected customer journey and strategies to drive growth and customer loyalty. Attendees will take away key learnings from industry speakers and panelists, including Guy Kawasaki , Author and Marketing Evangelist, Brittany Hodak, Chief Experience Officer at Experience.com , James Robert Lay of the Digital Growth Institute , Hunter Young of HIFI Agency , Julian Hebron of The Basis Point , and Amanda Swanson of Cornerstone Advisors .

Total Expert customers CIVIC Financial Services , Horicon Bank , Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, (PRMG, Inc.) , Prosperity Home Mortgage , Fidelity Bank , United Community Bank , Motto Mortgage , American Pacific Mortgage , and Finance of America will also take the stage, sharing their strategies for building stronger customer relationships.

“Accelerate 2021 unlocks the opportunity for the industry’s greatest innovators to connect and share best practices for driving growth, earning customer loyalty, and turning data into action and impact in today’s dynamic market,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “After a long pause, we’re excited to get back together with our customers and partners for a few days to continue learning and mapping modern customer journeys that hit the mark.”

For the first year, Accelerate will welcome sponsors from key technology partners, including Adwerx , Blend , Experience.com , Denim Social , Mortgage Coach , Optimal Blue , Sales Boomerang , SimpleNexus , HouseCanary , and 6 Solutions .

For more about Accelerate 2021, visit info.totalexpert.com/accelerate2021 or reach out to events@totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .