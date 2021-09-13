Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Celebrates Moms with Momosa Vacation Package Available with Destin Vacation Rentals

Destin, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women have long reported higher levels of psychological distress than men, but the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with even greater feelings of anxiety and depression among women with children. Moms reported a huge spike in psychological distress compared to women without kids and to all men. To help moms off-set their anxiety and stress levels, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, a premier vacation rental company in Destin, Florida, is introducing the MOMosa Vacation package, which combines low fall rates on vacation rentals and rewards mom with a refreshing MOMosa drink to start her day. The MOMosa package includes a bottle of sparkling wine, three Ocean Spray mixers, govino flutes, and a soft-side cooler.

“Our goal is to help Moms justify taking time for themselves,” said Jeanne Dailey, CEO of Newman-Dailey and a mom herself. “So many mothers give without refilling their own tank. Our team, which includes many moms, knows first-hand how important it is to take time to rest and care for yourself. We hope this fun promotion will help celebrate and reward Moms for all they’re given.”

Whether mom plans her escape solo, with girlfriends, or with a special family member (mother, daughter, aunt, or cousin), the beaches of South Walton and Destin are an ideal backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. For moms who plan a solo trip, a one-bedroom vacation rental or a comfortable room at Beachside Inn are safe options. With friendly, local team members on-site, Mom will feel safe and at home at the Beachside Inn located in the heart of the quiet Crystal Beach neighborhood. Camille’s Café located on-site is the perfect spot to start the day with breakfast and coffee. During the day, Mom can rent a beach cruiser and head out to explore Scenic Gulf Drive or spend lazy days at the beach resting, reading, and enjoying the solitude.

When Mom and her friends are vaccinated and it’s safe to reconnect in person, a vacation rental home is a natural choice. Staying in a private residence provides space and solitude to come together and dine in or order take out. In addition to days relaxing and reconnecting on Destin’s soft white sand beaches, moms can enjoy shopping at area galleries and boutiques or at Silver Sands Premium Outlets, which features more than 100 designer outlet stores. To up the relaxation quotient, moms may book a spa day at the Salamander Spa in Crystal Beach. This luxury spa overlooks Henderson Beach State Park and features a full menu of spa treatments.

Mother-daughter getaways are another popular way to celebrate mom. Condominium resorts in South Walton and Destin including Jade East Towers, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, Mediterranea, or Sanctuary at Redfish, are good choices for a mother-daughter vacation and include seasonal beach service. Beyond the beach, mom and daughter may enjoy attending an art workshop at Artist Mary Hong’s Shard Shop where they can create an original piece of art out of shards of glass and create a personalized souvenir that will ignite memories of their special time together.

Women remain disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the MOMosa Vacation was created to give them a reason to take a break and bring balance back to their lives. With all the amenities of home, including a full kitchen, washer/dryer, balcony/porch, and separate bedrooms, a Florida beach vacation rental provides comfort and convenience for a relaxing beach getaway. Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of premier South Walton and Destin rentals, ranging from spacious beach homes to Gulf-front condominiums. The MOMosa Vacation Package* is available with stays from September 7 through Nov. 19, 2021. (*Some restrictions apply). Learn more at DestinVacation.com.

