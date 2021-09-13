Global State of Charge(SoC) Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the State of Charge(SoC) Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of State of Charge(SoC) and Forecasts : Global State of Charge(SoC) Market (COVID Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Type (State of Charge (SOC), Critical Surface Charge (CSC), State of Health) Market Segment by Application (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Vehicle (HV), Energy Storage Battery, Other Applications) Market Segment by Model (Simple Battery Model, Advanced Simple Battery Model, Thevenin Battery Model, Modified Thevenin Battery Model, Third-Order Battery Model, Other Model) Market Segment by Monitoring Methods (Open Circuit Voltage Method, Specific Gravity (SG) Method, Coulomb Counting Method, Impedance Measurement Method) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global state of charge(SoC) market was valued at US$870 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031.The primary means of storing electrical energy is through batteries. The user of a wearable system with a rechargeable battery would like to know how much energy is left in the battery so that they can estimate when the gadget needs to be recharged. The State of Charge parameter is used to calculate the percentage of stored energy (SoC). The remaining energy in the battery expressed as a percentage of a completely charged battery is known as the SoC. Normally, for SoC estimate, the rated capacity, stated in mAh, is utilised as a reference.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the State of Charge(SoC) Market?

The world is changing between a past plastic acid battery and a future in which lithium ion batteries will replace lead acid batteries and transport fuel with rising volumes. By the way, the lithium-battery sector has not remained unscathed by the pandemic. Although the main growth sector in the electric vehicles is lithium batteries in a number of vital medical device, including the ventilators critical to this epidemic (EVs). In Q12020, monthly sales of EVs in China fell by 39 percent, but the Visiongain is more hopeful about numbers for the whole year. The pandemic of Covid-19 will cause a 15% decline in the passenger car market this year, but the company expects to continue to generally achieve sales in passenger and business lightweight EVs in 2019. They note that a second or slower than projected pandemic rehabilitation may result in a worse outcome.

What are the current market drivers?

Enhance Technical Maturity Of The Battery

The lithium battery, despite its well-established technological foundation, should not be considered technologically mature. The commercialization of vehicles and portable radios in the early part of the twentieth century produced a demand for automotive and consumer appliance batteries. After WWII, a wider range of portable consumer devices, such as radios, shavers, and toys, were available, necessitating the development of better batteries. Until the late 1950s, when sealed nickel-cadmium and lead-acid batteries were introduced, these early battery-powered products required non-rechargeable primary batteries.

Develop New Applications For A Wider Variety Of Batteries

These advanced batteries enable an increasing range of portable products, including those previously powered by primary cells or rechargeable of first generation (flashlights, radios, etc.). There are other items without the most advanced batteries that are not truly practical or handy (smartphones, portable computers and tablets). The potential for new and developing markets in batteries exists, though. The hybrid and plug-in EV batteries business is increasing fast, as are novel applications for medical batteries. Further novel uses are promising recently, smart sensors, MEMS and other applications for micro batteries.

Where are the market opportunities?

Initiatives By The Government And Regulatory Bodies

A wide range of government and regulatory activities focussing on climate change regulations are a major contributor to the development of lithium batteries. In 2020, there were 10 million electric cars on the roads of the world. It was a key year in electrifying mass transmission on the market. Electric vehicle sales amounted to 4.6% of global total vehicle sales. The electric vehicle model availability has increased. New Critical Battery Technology efforts have been initiated. In the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic and its associated decline and downturn, this progress has advanced. In the recent decade, a range of Electric Vehicle Support Policies (EV) have been implemented in key markets to drive an important expansion of electric car models.These include regulations that promote electricity generation and renewable energy targets that increase energy storage demand. Many of these targets are longer than in this report (e.g. 2030, 2050), but the policies and incentives outlined below push the demand for batteries up in the coming years.

Increasing The Use Of Battery In Wearable Technology Will Increase Demand for SoC

Wearables may be divided into medical, consumer and industrial uses related products. The main focus of this report is consumer and medical use. The most famous product, the fitness band and more complex medical gadgets are probably included in the medical applications, which can be used to monitor and evaluate major health problems. Lithium and lithium ion (LiPO) batteries are the most frequent technology used in wearables when it comes to the use of batteries, though new battery technology is in the development phase or is in existence.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the state of charge(SoC) market are Philadelphia Scientific LLC, Alpine Power Systems, Battery Watering Technologies, Texas Instruments, Progressive Dynamics, Inc., Battery Clinic, Inc, Global Digital Instruments, Abler, Encell Technology, Inc, Materials Transportation Company, Cellwatch Battery Monitoring, Balmar DC Charging Solutions, Xantrex, Linklite Systems, Victron Energy, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, Nasa Marine Limited, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

