Acron Group Optimizes Savings With Qlik

MOSCOW, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that Acron Group, one of the leading global manufacturers of mineral fertilizers, has turned to Qlik to support its comprehensive digital transformation program. Qlik will support Acron’s IT infrastructure team to help the entire organization drive better efficiencies and cost savings through the use of data.



Acron has completed the first stage of its Business Intelligence (BI) solution implementation as part of its digital transformation program. The Qlik Sense® data analytics platform gathers data from all key production systems from the Group and acts as an important source of information for real time decision-making. Acron Group successfully uses Qlik to analyse data on warehouse, finance, procurement, production faults, key resources management and IT.

“In the early stages of the project, we focused on providing business intelligence as a service. Now each department has proactive employees who use the Qlik analytical reports and tailor them to their needs. The departments that piloted the program have set a positive example for other departments within the Group on BI integration and involving new employees and functions in analytics. Now we have a pool of new analytics initiatives that the Group employees have come up with on their own,” said Denis Guzanov, CIO for Acron. “For example, the digital power control panel was developed by the Business Process Planning and Organizing team, which is not part of the IT department. To make it work, the team collaborated with both the IT and Operations departments to collect the necessary data.”

One of the significant steps for Acron Group using Qlik was implementing the digital power control panel at one of the Group’s facilities in Veliky Novgorod. The facility has over 400 sensors gathering data about energy consumption, which was previously done with a delay. Thanks to the implementation of data analytics, the facility is now able to monitor energy consumption in real time, allowing the organization to quickly identify any issues and prevent overruns.



“Over three months of commercial operation, the Qlik analytics platform has allowed us to streamline energy consumption planning, and deviations in actual power consumption rates from target rates have decreased to less than one percent,” said Mikhail Yaskevich, Chief Engineer for Acron.

“We are delighted to help Acron implement a data-driven approach to managing a manufacturing company. Deploying Qlik has demonstrated the efficiency of data analytics for fine-tuning decisions and business processes,” said Alexey Artemenko, Regional Director, Qlik Russia and CIS.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

About Acron Group

Acron Group is a leading Russian vertically integrated NPK producer, also ranked among the top ten global producers by NPK capacity. The Group's chemical facilities are located in Veliky Novgorod (PJSC Acron) and the Smolensk Region (PJSC Dorogobuzh). The Group conducts its own production of phosphate raw materials in the Murmansk region (JSC NWPC) and implements a project to develop a potash deposit in the Perm region (JSC VKK), has its own transport and logistics infrastructure, including three port terminals in the Baltic, and sales networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds production licenses and exploration permits for 10 blocks of the Evaporite Prairie potash deposit in Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish company Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group's sales amounted to 7.8 million tonnes of core products. Deliveries were made to 74 countries of the world. The main markets for the Group are Russia, Brazil, Europe and the USA. In 2020, the Group's consolidated revenue under IFRS amounted to RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million) and EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and its global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron Group employs over 11,000 people.

Detailed information about the company is available on the website www.acron.ru

