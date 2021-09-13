Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international scope.



Belinda is known for being a capable innovator and leader with strong expertise in brand development, relationship building, strategy, data analysis, project management and customer relations. As a results-driven professional, her balance of creativity and analytical skills has garnered her numerous marketing awards, including the VIVA Best of the Best award from the International Council of Shopping Centers for most outstanding marketing campaigns.

Belinda’s prolific knowledge and marketing proficiency also extend to the non-profit sector as she is a Board member for the Knight’s Cabin Cancer Retreats where she is responsible for communications and marketing.

John Putters, CEO of Visionstate, stated, “What truly excites me about Belinda joining the Visionstate family is her comprehensive career history, spanning nearly 30 years, in marketing, customer relations and building operations. Her proven ability to manage teams, projects and customers holistically will enable her to connect with our present and expected client base. Belinda’s advancement from Property Manager to Vice President of Strategic Marketing for a national shopping centre portfolio resonates strongly with the integration of Visionstate's platform of services, particularly WANDA™ and will serve as a strong foundation in her representation of Visionstate’s products. As VP Marketing and Business Strategy, Belinda will work towards strengthening our public awareness, increasing our customer base, and driving sales revenue, while managing our global partnerships, such as with Bunzl PLC, to build sales strategies that target strategic sectors. Belinda will truly provide the much desired bench-strength to propel Visionstate’s skyward momentum.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact: Visionstate Corp. CHF Capital Markets Website: www.visionstate.com John Putters

Chief Executive Officer Perry Rapagna

Manager of Corp. Dev. Twitter: @visionstate (780) 425-9460 (416) 868-1079 x 230 Facebook: @visionstate jputters@visionstate.com perry@chfir.com LinkedIn: @VisionstateCorp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.