FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its 5 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting its national syndicated shows, Monday night, September 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and Tuesday night, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network .



New to The Street’s 229th TV show airing, tonight, Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:30 P.M. PT, on the Fox Business Network, features the following 5 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency Sologeni c ’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) interview with Bob Ras, CEO

2). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Black Bird Biotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:BBBT) interview with Mr. Fabian Deneault, President.

4). American Premium Water Co rporation , Inc. ’s (OTC:HIPH) Interview with Ryan Fishoff, CEO and David Howie, COO.

5). FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.’s (OTCQB:FDMSF) (CSE:FDM) (FSE:TQ43) interview with David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

Sologenic’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) CEO, Mr. Bob Ras, returns to New to the Street on tonight’s, Monday, September 13, 2021, TV show, talking with host Jane King about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Ras gives a comprehensive update on Sologenic’s sophisticated ecosystem utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from those held and traded in the traditional financial markets or privately owned. He explains that end-users can tokenize traditional assets which trade on recognizable stock exchanges in over 40,000 publicly traded stock listings. With enormous compliance and anti-money launder (AML) rules, Mr. Ras gives the TV audience an update on the approvals for use in key countries. Using XRPL, the most scalable blockchain, Mr. Ras explains how these technologies and tools are required for the Sologenic ecosystem. Mr. Ras offer to anyone to try out Sologenic’s easy to use applications, and he invites everyone the opportunity to test run the tokenization process with no financial outlays.

New to The Street TV welcome back on tonight’s show, Monday, September 13, 2021, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives host Jan King and viewers an update about the most recent “HACK of the WEEK” security breach. He explains the most recent issued with fines levied against “WhatsApp”, a Facebook subsidiary, for laxed privacy concerns. Using a cell phone number as a primary source for access to most internationally used on most internet platforms, Mr. Ghiai explains that most hacks and breach mostly occur from the sale of data and manipulation from a cell phone number. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms use no phone numbers, giving customer a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. Further, He provide the TV audience with GlobeX Data’s most recently launched New Your City ad campaign, and the immediate success of the weekly Sekur® informational segment airing on New to The Street / Newsmax during key viewing times. Always, Mr. Ghiai explains how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws .

On tonight’s Monday, September 13, 2021, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT) provides in-depth updated discussion with host Jane King about their Company’s products, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals , a CBD-infused personal care products, and Black Bird American Hemp’s growing facility in Montana. The viewers will get a complete understanding of BBBT’s integrated business model and receive updates on the Company pending on Federal and US State EPA registrations for use. Mr. Deneault gives to the viewers an updated progress report on the up-listing the Company’s share on OTC MARKETS’ OTCQB trading platform.

American Premium Water Corporation, Inc. (OTC:HIPH) CEO, Ryan Fishoff and COO, David Howie, both talk with Jan King, host, New To The Street TV, on Tonight’s, Monday, September, 13, 2021, show about their business, their bran d s, and their plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space. They both provide exciting news about the Company as a CBD sponsor at AVP Pro Beach Volleyball. The Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players. Further, as being the first Company to be a sponsor with a major professional sports organization featuring its CBD products, the interview gives viewers the chance to understand the growth proposition at HIPH. The Company’s subsidiary CaliBear Life LLC’s, CBD product CaliBear, are available for order on calibearlife.com . The AVP tournament in Chicago got tremendous exposure for CaliBear with fans in attendance.

New to the Street, welcomes on tonight’s Monday, September 13, 2021, show, Mr. David Vinokurov, President and CEO at FANDOM SPOR T S Media Corp. (OTCQB:FDMSF) (CSE:FDM) (FSE:TQ43) who gives, host, Jan King, and the viewers a corporate on-goings update. He talks extensively about the newly formed relationship with Phantom Compliance which will be focused and be responsible for the necessary compliance on laws and regulations in the numerous markets throughout the world FANDOM SPORTS operates or will operate in the future. Further, David gives an updated user experience for both sports teams and fans that create NFT on-demand and then trade the NFT immediately with many other sports enthusiasts. The scalability and dependent prediction platform for competing wagering at FANDOM continues as sports fans, teams and memorabilia collectors continue to join the FANDOM Sports Media experience.

New to The Street’s 230th show airing, tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:30 P.M. PT, on the Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). American Premium Water Corporation, Inc.’s (OTC:HIPH) Interview with Ryan Fishoff, CEO and David Howie, COO.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Black Bird Biotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:BBBT) interview with Mr. Fabian Deneault, President.

4). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGEMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

5). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc’s. (OTCPINK:INND) interview with Matthew Moore, CEO.

Back again for a second night, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, New to The Street TV welcomes to the show both Mr. Ryan Fishoff, CEO and David Howie, COO at American Premium Water Corporation, Inc. (OTC:HIPH). The show was recorded at the Chicago AVP tournament whereas both Mr. Fishoff and Mr. Howie explain HIPH’s business, brands, and plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space. They both provide exciting news about the Company as a CBD sponsor with AVP Pro Beach Volleyball. The Association of Vo l leyball Professionals (“AVP”) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players. Being the first CBD product Company to be a sponsor with a major professional sports organization, their interviews gives viewers the chance to understand the growth proposition at HIPH. The Company’s subsidiary CaliBear Life LLC’s, CBD product CaliBear, are available for order on calibearlife.com . The AVP tournament in Chicago got tremendous exposure for CaliBear with fans in attendance.

Also, back again for a second night, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 2021, the New to The Street TV show interviews Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Once again, Mr. Ghiai gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. As an expert in internet security and privacy, he provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSuite® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws . Further, he provides viewers with the success with his new weekly Sekur® segment airing on New to The Street /Newsmax, a show dedicated to internet privacy and protections. Each week, this segment updates trends and concerns in internet privacy and theft protections, and the host and guest appearances give details and solutions on combating internet privacy breaches. Always, Mr. Ghiai explains how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws and he emphasizes the need for security practices, applications, and procedures on the internet.

On tomorrow’s, Tuesday night, September 14, 2021, back for a second night, New to the Street TV show interviews Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT). Again, Mr. Deneault, provides in-depth discussion with host Jane King about their Company’s products, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals , a CBD-infused personal care products, and Black Bird American Hemp’s growing facility in Montana. Further, Mr. Deneault gives to the viewers an updated progress report on the up-listing the Company’s share on OTC MARKETS’ OTCQB trading platform, and the viewers here about BBBT’s pending approval from both Federal and US State EPA divisions.

Again, New to The Street’s, Tomorrow night, September 14, 2021, show airs a “SPECIAL SEGEMENT” about Sekur® (division of Globe X Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain explains the encrypted platform that their Company’s subscribers utilize while on the internet. He further explains that Sekur® does not collect or sell data and how Sekur® utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws. During the interview, Mr. Ghiai gives very specific examples on how data is sold by 3rd party platforms and gives viewers ideas on how to protect themselves regarding their privacy concerns while on the internet. Further, Mr. Ghiai updates viewer about his new weekly segment airing on New to The Street / Newsmax, a show dedicated to informing the public about internet privacy concerns, breaches, and identity theft. These weekly segments invite cybersecurity and internet guests who are experts in operations who outline the current problems and solutions in keeping users data safe.

The New to the Street TV show, welcomes back for a second night, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCINK:INND), who continues to inform viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. Mr. Moore explains his successful direct marketing strategy, helping people get the Company’s hearing aids, selling at a fraction of the cost of those sold by the major competitors. He further gives details about the lack of Medicaid and private insurance coverages or limited insurance coverages on hearing impairments aids, and how those with limited budgets can buy direct from the Company’s website , a superior quality hearing aid. And he provides a further discussion about their recently launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

About Sologenic’s (CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO):

Sologenics ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger network utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets. This ecosystem facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from the top 30+ global stock exchanges. The infrastructure connects traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets and enables cryptocurrency trades against any asset class. The three asset classes traded on Sologenic are stocks, ETFs and commodities - https://www.sologenic.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @globexdata.

About American Premium Water Corporation, Inc. (OTCPINK:HIPH):



American Premium Water, Inc . (OTCPINK:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands- http:// www.lalpinahydrocbd.com , CaliBear – http:// www.calibearlife.com , Vanexxe - http://www.vanexxe.com , Plant + body essentials - http://www.plantbodyessentials.co and https://www.americanpremiumwater.com/ .

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT):

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT) is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstream™, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstream™ is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstream™ Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstream™ is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe, and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/ .

About InnerScope Hearing Technolgogies, Inc. (OTCPINK:INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK:INND) is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com ; Twitter: @inndstock

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

