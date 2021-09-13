Axiom Presents "Rare Disease Studies – Using technology to expand the opportunities of enrollment" at Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at the Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference on September 14th, 2021. With over 40 solution providers gathering at the virtual meeting, the conference provides the industry leaders with an excellent opportunity to reconnect with current business partners and explore innovative technologies for improving Rare Diseases clinical trials.



Presenting "Rare Disease Studies – Using technology to expand the opportunities of enrollment," Axiom's Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management and Dawn Weagle, Associate Director of eClinical and Project Management, will be sharing their insights on September 14th at 1:00 PM EDT. Their session will identify enrollment challenges and opportunities for Rare Disease Studies, demonstrate technology solutions that can create engagement, and present how a unified platform and centralized data can streamline the process.

"Patient recruitment has been a major challenging issue in rare disease clinical trials since the patient population are very few and often fragile," shared Weagle. "At the same time, rare disease studies often involve critical data from such small number of subjects across EDC, ePRO, RTSM, and lab data, highlight the challenges that study management might face. Additionally, access to real-time study status and reports imposes the challenges for solution providers to innovate data-driven studies."

“Subject engagement is the key in improving the quality of rare disease clinical trials. At Axiom, we offer the unified eClinical solution Fusion so that the easy-to-use technology can be leveraged by study management within one platform to oversee study compliance and patient retention. Fusion brings skilled expert CRA, site engagement, and subject engagement together so every aspect of the rare disease clinical trials can be monitored and analyzed in real-time.”

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.eventsonlineregister.com/tc-events/clinical-trials-in-rare-diseases/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Axiom Fsusion eClinical Suite delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Fusion serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Faye Cai

pr@axiom.cc

+1 437.522.8497