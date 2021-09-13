O’Toole’s Conservative Plan Risks Setting Women Back

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women have been pushed to the economic sidelines by the pandemic but Erin O’Toole’s plan risks making things even worse, according to Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.



“Lack of child care during the pandemic forced a lot of women to the economic sidelines while others were thrown out of work and forced into the precarious gig economy. Throughout the pandemic, women were on the frontlines keeping our communities safe while working to keep their families safe,” said Bruske. “At this crucial moment, Erin O’Toole threatens years of hard-fought gains for working women.”

O’Toole’s Conservatives have declared they will eliminate tens of thousands of new, quality child care spaces, canceling child care agreements with the provinces. Experts agree that these spaces are desperately needed by working families today. The Conservative platform also includes measures that fail gig economy workers, introducing a risky private scheme instead of real access to EI and pensions.

“Mr. O’Toole is full of pretty words as he looks for votes, but it’s clear he’s not actually listening to working women about the real challenges they face today,” added Bruske. “With child care and public health hanging in the balance this election, Erin O’Toole is not worth the risk.”

