CANOPY Management Introduces Accelerator Program for Amazon Seller Success

CANOPY Management, the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, began by helping Amazon sellers optimize their paid on-site advertising. Over time, the agency has developed its own structured system for achieving seller success across the Amazon sales funnel. The process begins with Growth Potential Analysis, or GPA — a deep-dive audit on the account that shows CANOPY what the CAP can do.

“The CANOPY Accelerator Program helped us immediately, and our gains have increased further as time passed,” said Do It Well Trading’s Andrew Muller. “The combination of listing optimization paid Amazon ads, and ads run via the Amazon DSP have really paid off for our brand.”

The CANOPY Accelerator Program consists of three parts:

Listing Creation and Optimization — By applying best-in-class creative, copywriting, photography and storefront design, CANOPY Management helps Amazon sellers create eye-catching product listings that convert. Average increase in conversion rate: 38%. Paid Advertising — As soon as the listings are ready to convert visitors, CANOPY uses PPC campaigns to increase traffic and optimize search results, harnessing Amazon’s algorithms to drive results. Average increase in profit: 105%. Amazon DSP — CANOPY helps its partners reach their best customers via Amazon ads away from Amazon — wherever they go on the Internet — with constantly updated tech-enabled audience insights. CANOPY Management enables its partners to take advantage of this game-changing feature without having to make the usual $35K/month minimum buy.



“After the Growth Potential Analysis shows prospects how much more they can make, we use the CANOPY Accelerator Program to execute against that goal,” said CANOPY Management CEO and Cofounder Brian Burt. “We’ve tested the CAP with a number of our customers. We know how important each step is, and we’re thrilled today to roll it out to all of our partners.”

About CANOPY Management

CANOPY Management is a full-service, A-to-Z Amazon marketing agency and the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. Under CEO and Co-founder Brian Burt, CANOPY Management has helped Amazon sellers increase their profit by 84% on average YoY while receiving more than 19 industry awards since the agency’s founding in 2018. From strategic planning and product listing and optimization to cross-channel advertising and review aggregation, CANOPY Management helps brands succeed at each, or every, part of the Amazon sales funnel. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

