Buffini & Company CEO Joins More Than 75 Leaders at RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Leadership Exchange

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermot Buffini, Chief Executive Officer at Buffini & Company, will join RISMedia CEO John Featherston for a one-on-one discussion at the RISMedia's Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented with the National Association of REALTORS®. During this virtual event, Buffini and Featherston will share leadership strategies for taking control of your success no matter how the market shifts next.

This captivating session is one of several taking place during the CEO Exchange on September 14, 2021. The virtual events run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST and will also feature

more than 75 of the industry’s most dynamic brokerage owners, as well as some of real estate’s most successful agents, team leaders, business coaches, brand executives and experts. Topics covered during the 20-plus sessions at RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange will include strategies for winning against the new competition, managing operations more effectively; meeting the demands of today’s consumers; maximizing tools and resources to improve overall value proposition, and much more!

Catch the discussion with Dermot Buffini and John Featherston during their virtual session on Tuesday, September 14 at 9:20 a.m. PDT. Register and view the full schedule for the RISMedia Real Estate CEO Exchange online and reserve your spot today.

What: RISMedia's Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange

Who: Dermot Buffini, Buffini & Company CEO, and John Featherston, RISMedia CEO

Where: Register for the Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange online.

When: September 14, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. PDT.

# # #

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Dermot Buffini has been CEO of Buffini & Company since 2013. Prior to taking on the CEO role, Dermot was the Senior Vice President of Business Development. Dermot was a finalist for the 2020 San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, selected as a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200 for the past two years. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, California, from Dublin, Ireland in 2004.

